New Zealanders Highly Concerned About Online Misinformation, Harm, And Harassment

Thursday, 20 March 2025, 9:27 am
Press Release: InternetNZ

InternetNZ's annual insights survey has revealed that misinformation remains a top concern for New Zealanders online for the sixth consecutive year.

The results from a survey of 1001 New Zealanders showed that misleading or inaccurate information is a cause of significant concern for 61% of the population, with an additional 26% being somewhat concerned.

Vivien Maidaborn, Chief Executive of InternetNZ, attributes this to the widespread exposure of New Zealanders to harmful misinformation online, especially on social media platforms.

"Internet users in Aotearoa are increasingly cautious of information that has been created to mislead them. The results of the survey prove that false information is negatively impacting our collective experience of the internet", Maidaborn said.

The survey results indicate that women and elderly people were more concerned about misinformation than other groups, with 64% of women and 70% of elderly over 70 expressing concern. Pacific peoples were the most concerned ethnic group, with 74% of respondents either extremely or very concerned about misleading or inaccurate information.

Maidaborn thinks the survey results reflect an environment in which people have to be vigilant about unregulated online spaces where it’s easy for mistruths to spread.

"New Zealanders are consistently concerned in this area because they know that people who spread false information target important things like health, the environment, parliamentary processes and democracy, socio-economic conditions, and racism."

The results of the survey also show that 63% of respondents are extremely or highly concerned about the internet being used to spread dangerous or discriminatory content, with one in six people reporting that they have been subjected to online abuse or harassment, which can take many forms, including bullying.

"The Internet is now a significant and important part of every aspect of our lives. New Zealanders’ level of concern reflects the need for the Government to be engaged in policy and law development that makes it a fair, equitable, and inclusive space for us to be."

The full findings of the Internet Insights research are available on the InternetNZ website: https://internetnz.nz/internet-insights

