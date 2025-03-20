Protect Yourself From Cyberstalking Now; Anti-Stalking Bill Still A Work In Progress

In a world where Baby Reindeer has become a pop culture hit, sometimes what seems harmless can reveal a darker side with unsettling encounters. Now more than ever it’s worth checking who might be digitally tracking you.

In November 2024, the Government announced plans to make stalking and cyberstalking illegal, bringing New Zealand in line with the UK and Australia. The Crimes Legislation (Stalking and Harassment) Amendment Bill was introduced under urgency. But Kiwis shouldn’t wait to take control of their privacy while academics and politicians remain divided on the bill.

Researchers from Avast recommend the following 5-Point Stalkerware Quick Check:

1. Review your allowed permissions for anything unusual. Once installed, Stalkerware requires various permissions to function. Check your granted permissions such as access to SMS, call logs, contacts and location. Remove these permissions from any apps you do not recognise.

2. Clean sweep your location sharing. Location sharing has become very popular in the last few years, especially on iPhone. Are there people who you’ve shared your location with that may no longer need it? For iPhone users, go to “Find My” - at the bottom of that screen, you can see all the people you are sharing your location with.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

3. Double-check your app list. Go through your apps and check for any applications that you do not recognise. Stalkerware is often disguised, either by hiding its application icon or by pretending to be a safe app such as a Notes, Settings or WiFi apps.

4. Keep an eye on your phone’s performance. If your phone’s performance or battery starts behaving in an unusual way, it may point to some form of Stalkerware. Sudden error messages, a battery that drains faster than usual, unknown notifications or requests for additional permissions out of nowhere may indicate an infected device.

5. Install reputable security software. Software like Avast Premium Security is free to users and can scan your phone for any known malicious apps, such as stalkerware and spyware. This free step can go a long way in helping protect your privacy.

Image:Supplied

How to prevent Stalkerware if you think you are at risk:

1. Secure your phone against all unauthorised physical access. Most of our digital interactions occur through our mobile phones, be cautious about allowing physical access to your devices.

2. Ensure your phone or device uses a secure unlock method such as a complex PIN code or biometric unlock.

3. Install a reliable antivirus product on your mobile phone. A good mobile antivirus will treat stalkerware as a potentially unwanted program (PUP) and give you the option to remove it.

People who believe their device may be infected by stalkerware or spyware can find detailed instructions to help remove this software for iPhone, Android and PC users on the Avast blog. Avast, a part of Gen, is also a proud member of the Coalition Against Stalkerware which provides a variety of resources for people who have been impacted.

If you are being stalked or cyberstalked, you can contact the NZ Police or Netsafe for support.

Stephen Kho, Director, Offensive Security, Gen Digital

© Scoop Media

