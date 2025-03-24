Thai Students Experience AI-Focused Study Tour At Wintec

Thai study group showcases certificates of participation received at special graduation ceremony (Photo/Supplied)

Ten students from various technical institutes in Thailand, accompanied by two teachers, recently concluded a two-week study tour focused on artificial intelligence (AI) at Wintec.

The group, sponsored by the Office of Vocational Education Commission (OVEC), Thailand, was officially welcomed in early March with a pōwhiri event at Te Kōpū Mānia o Kirikiriroa Marae, located on Wintec’s City Campus.

Wintec’s International Director, Girish Nair, emphasises the significance of creating and maintaining strong partnerships globally.

“Internationalisation creates valuable opportunities and connections for both New Zealand and international education. Through collaboration with our partners overseas, we are unlocking new experiences that enrich cultural, vocational, and environmental perspectives.

“It is both a privilege and a valuable opportunity to collaborate with the Thai Government in supporting their goal of enhancing the vocational education system to produce job-ready graduates that meet industry needs," said Girish.

For many in the group, this was not only their first trip to New Zealand but their first overseas experience.

Thai teacher Arthit Kleebrung (Jack) was among those making their inaugural visit to New Zealand.

“This is my first time in New Zealand, but I have been working with Wintec for the last five years in the ‘Train the Trainer’ programme.”

The Wintec ‘train the trainer’ programme equips teachers and instructors with valuable skills, knowledge, and strategies to help them effectively train other educators and learners.

Delivered by Wintec staff, the course is individually tailored to the needs of each group and can be delivered in New Zealand and offshore.

Having participated in the trainer programme, Jack was eager to continue improving his skills. He found the Wintec AI tour insightful and valuable for his own learning.

“I would recommend this programme at Wintec to everyone because I have gained not only knowledge of AI but also insight into industrial experience and the use of advanced technologies in industrial companies,” said Jack.

The visiting group attended AI sessions led by Wintec Teaching and Learning Coach Patrick Ward and design thinking workshops facilitated by kaiako (teaching staff) Margi Moore and Elna Fourie.

Other Wintec kaiako, including Aidan Bigham and Kate Faldo, delivered further sessions on using AI tools effectively.

These interactive sessions encouraged students to apply design thinking principles to identify challenges and explore solutions.

Beyond the classroom, the group visited Gallagher Group Limited and engaged with industry professionals, gaining valuable insights into AI applications in the workforce.

The study tour ended with a special graduation ceremony where each visitor received a certificate of participation.

It was a heartfelt farewell as the students and teachers said goodbye to Wintec staff, reflecting on the friendships and knowledge they had gained throughout their time in New Zealand.

This initiative continues to strengthen Wintec’s global partnerships and reinforces its role in shaping the future of vocational education.

Wintec’s Partnership with OVEC

In 2019, Wintec signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the OVEC in Thailand.

Operating within the Ministry of Education in Thailand, OVEC is responsible for setting the standards and curriculum of vocational education and training (VET) teaching and learning.

Since signing the MoU, Wintec has successfully delivered four training programmes, supporting OVEC's mission to enhance vocational education.

About Wintec

Wintec (Waikato Institute of Technology) is an institute of technology based in New Zealand's Waikato region. Wintec offers a wide range of degrees, diplomas and certificates. With a focus on practical, hands-on learning, Wintec is dedicated to equipping students with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in their chosen careers.

Wintec is currently part of Te Pūkenga – New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology, located in region 2 of the national network.

