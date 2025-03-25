UC Research To Unlock Potential Of Elite Female Athletes

UC researcher Rebecca (Bex) Attwell with Matatū players. From left to right: Emma Dermody, Jett Hayward, Rebecca (Bex) Attwell, Sarah Jones (Photo/Supplied)

In collaboration with Matatū and High Performance Sport NZ (HPSNZ), University of Canterbury | Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha (UC) doctoral student Rebecca Attwell is leading a study which aims to shed a critical light on an overlooked area of sports science — the impact of female sex hormones on athletic recovery and performance.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

As part of the study, Matatū rugby union players will wear a WHOOP band to track physiological metrics including daily skin temperature readings and provide daily saliva samples to measure hormonal fluctuations. The results will deliver a deeper understanding of how the menstrual cycle and hormonal contraceptives affect Matatū athletes training, recovery, and wellbeing.

Matatū General Manager Sarah Munro says the team is proud to be part of the research.

“One of Matatū’s core values is tūaho (legacy), so the ability for us to contribute to understanding the female high-performance athlete to help support future generations coming through this pathway is an exciting opportunity for our club and player base.”

A key aspect of the study comes from PhD student Violet Owans, who has created a new, low-cost method to analyse hormones in the saliva and track hormonal fluctuations – making the research more efficient and scalable. Owans will lead the analysis of all player samples as part of her PhD.

The research also highlights the importance of female-led research teams in addressing gender disparities in sports science.

Historically, sports science research mostly focused on male athletes. “While current training methods do work for women in sport, there is a massive gap in how we can best support women's health and optimise performance through a female-centred approach," says Attwell.

In 2022, HPSNZ set up their Healthy Women in Performance Sport programme, to empower women to thrive in high performance sport.

Programme Lead Dr Sue Robson says,“working with the University is a game changer in how we look at female athletes and how they perform".

Attwell hopes her research will be the start of providing female athletes with tailored plans to manage their health and performance capacity proactively, accounting for variations in cycle phases and contraception use.

“This research is not just about high-performance athletes; it has the potential to positively influence the next generation of female athletes," Attwell says.

UC supervisors include Principal Research Specialist Marie Squire, Senior Lecturer Above the Bar Jackie Cowan, Dr Hannah Wyatt, and Professor Nick Draper.

UC’s commitment to impactful, innovative research continues to drive projects that make a difference in Aotearoa and beyond, reinforcing its reputation as a leader in research that advances health, wellbeing, and gender equity in sport.

© Scoop Media

