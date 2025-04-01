ManageEngine Expands Its Integration Network With 100+ Prebuilt Integrations For Enterprise Identity Management

ManageEngine AD360 expands its integration support, with 100+ new ready-to-use integrations

These integrations empower enterprises for seamless, scalable identity management across diverse IT applications

ManageEngine, a division of Zoho Corporation and a leading provider of enterprise IT management solutions, has announced that AD360, its identity and access management (IAM) platform, is further expanding its integration offerings, by adding over 100 new prebuilt integrations. This expansion is a decisive step in the company's endeavour to strengthen its converged IAM platform capabilities. In addition to the extension of support to popular HRMS, ITSM, SIEM, and other enterprise applications, AD360 also comes with REST API capabilities for custom integration with third-party and in-house applications.

Manikandan Thangaraj, Vice President at ManageEngine (Photo/Supplied)

Why this matters: The enterprise perspective

Large enterprises today face a major challenge: managing various tools with widespread, fragmented data. In a press release titled "Gartner Identifies the Top Cybersecurity Trends for 2025" (issued March 3, 2025), Gartner® highlights a common challenge for large enterprises: the need to optimise their cybersecurity toolsets for efficiency and security while balancing selections for an average of 45 cybersecurity tools available from over 3,000 vendors.

Although enterprises often operate in multi-vendor IT environments out of necessity, this is an added complexity that leads to fragmented identities, resulting in delays in access and increased IT overhead. For example, Gartner’s 2024 IAM Leadership Survey found that 54 per cent of organisations have seen an increase in the number of identity-related breaches, with one in three organisations experiencing increased business interruptions, financial loss or regulatory penalties from such incidents. As many as 85 per cent of identity-related breaches can be attributed to hacked machine identities such as service and automation accounts. Additionally, according to Verizon's 2024 Data Breach Investigations Report, around 31 per cent of all breaches since 2013 involve stolen credentials.

With global compliance laws and regulations requiring organisations to maintain accurate and up-to-date identity and access data at all times, keeping these records updated is critical. Seamless integration of identities is no longer just an IT challenge for enterprises; it's a business imperative.

"Our vision is to eliminate identity fragmentation and radically simplify enterprise identity governance," said Manikandan Thangaraj, vice president at ManageEngine. "With AD360’s expanded integrations, we're empowering businesses to build truly unified digital ecosystems. With this release, we want to help our customers transform identity management from an operational burden into a strategic enabler of productivity, agility, and security. Now, a hospital can auto-provision clinician access in Epic EHR the same day they’re hired in Workday, with no coding and no delays."

Enabling business agility with seamless integrations

ManageEngine AD360's integrations leverage industry-standard protocols—including SCIM, SAML 2.0, OpenID Connect (OIDC), OAuth 2.0, and REST APIs—ensuring seamless compatibility across diverse IT ecosystems. Through an intuitive no-code configuration interface, IT teams can effortlessly establish connections and design automated workflows without specialised programming knowledge, dramatically accelerating implementation timelines from months to mere days.

ManageEngine's extensive integration network for identity access management enables:

Accelerated value realisation: Enterprises can quickly integrate and automate identity workflows, reducing operational costs, minimising errors, and enhancing productivity through unified life cycle management and real-time identity synchronisation.

Enterprises can quickly integrate and automate identity workflows, reducing operational costs, minimising errors, and enhancing productivity through unified life cycle management and real-time identity synchronisation. Strategic flexibility and choice: Maintain the freedom to integrate with a vast range of enterprise applications without vendor lock-ins, ensuring compatibility, scalability, and support for diverse business needs.

Maintain the freedom to integrate with a vast range of enterprise applications without vendor lock-ins, ensuring compatibility, scalability, and support for diverse business needs. Advanced identity automation: With businesses seeking productivity improvements, AD360 can implement sophisticated, no-code identity orchestration processes to automate critical activities such as user provisioning, access modifications, identity synchronisation, and secure offboarding across a company's identity ecosystem.

With businesses seeking productivity improvements, AD360 can implement sophisticated, no-code identity orchestration processes to automate critical activities such as user provisioning, access modifications, identity synchronisation, and secure offboarding across a company's identity ecosystem. Zero-gap compliance: Automatically align identity records across HR, IT, and security systems to pass audits for the GDPR, HIPAA, and SOX.

"The interoperability between critical business applications streamlines processes such as onboarding and offboarding, delivering measurable business value and accelerating ROI. Legacy IAM tools often treat integrations as an afterthought, requiring months to integrate an organisation's IAM tech stack with ITSM or HCM tools. AD360 helps accomplish this with just a few clicks. It's not just about connecting systems—it's about fundamentally changing how enterprises manage identities while minimising security risks," Thangaraj stated.

About AD360

ManageEngine AD360 is a unified identity platform that seamlessly connects people, technology and experiences while giving enterprises full visibility and control over their identity infrastructure. It offers automated life cycle management; secure SSO; adaptive MFA; and risk-based governance, auditing, compliance and identity analytics—all from a single, intuitive console. With extensive out-of-the-box integrations and support for custom connectors, AD360 easily integrates into existing IT ecosystems to enhance security and streamline identity operations. Trusted by leading enterprises across healthcare, finance, education, and government, AD360 simplifies identity management, fortifies security and ensures compliance with evolving regulatory standards. For more information, please visit https://www.manageengine.com/active-directory-360/.

About ManageEngine

ManageEngine is a division of Zoho Corporation that offers comprehensive on-premises and cloud-native IT and security operations management solutions for global organisations and managed service providers. Established and emerging enterprises rely on ManageEngine's real-time IT management tools to ensure the optimal performance of their IT infrastructure, including networks, servers, applications, endpoints, and more. ManageEngine has 18 data centres, 20 offices and 200+ channel partners worldwide to help organisations tightly align their business to IT. For more information, please visit the company site, follow the company blog and get connected on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

