Decision Inc. Australia Helps Accelerate GenAI MVP Delivery For OFS, Enabling Real-Time Manufacturing Intelligence

OFS (Operations Feedback Systems) is an Australian-headquartered software company that is helping manufactures in over 30 counties to produce more with less. Since 2006, its analytics platform has helped operators, supervisors, and senior leaders in manufacturing gain clear, real-time visibility into performance, enabling faster decisions and stronger outcomes on the production floor.

With a customer base including Dulux, Asahi Beverages, Bega, nudie, AstraZeneca, Twinings, and Electrolux, OFS wanted to stay ahead of rising expectations around artificial intelligence by embedding generative AI directly into its product suite.

To accelerate development and go to market faster, OFS engaged Decision Inc. Australia to help guide and define a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) for its new GenAI feature, now known as Mayvn AI.

The Challenge

As manufacturers increasingly look to their software partners for AI capabilities, OFS recognised the need to rapidly build a GenAI experience that delivered practical, real-world value. While OFS already had an in-house engineering team, it turned to Decision Inc. for support in validating the concept, developing a secure architecture, and accelerating its roadmap to MVP.

“Manufacturers are under enormous pressure to do more with less, and they’re asking smart questions about how AI can help,” said James Magee, CEO of OFS. “Our goal was to build something meaningful, not gimmicky. We didn’t want AI just for the sake of AI, we wanted it to solve real problems.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

OFS needed a solution that would securely integrate with its existing architecture, scale into production, and provide early confidence that the AI feature could meet the performance and privacy standards its customers expect. At the same time, the OFS team wanted to build internal knowledge and capability as part of the process.

The Solution

With Decision Inc. Australia’s support, OFS accelerated the development of Mayvn AI, a GenAI-powered operational intelligence tool designed to deliver actionable insights directly to factory leaders, engineers, and operators. The goal was to bridge the gap between factory data and leadership decision-making, turning real-time production feedback into meaningful conversations and faster resolutions.

Decision Inc.’s AI Advisory services helped OFS quickly define a scalable MVP architecture that would sit securely within their existing software ecosystem. From architecture design to proof-of-concept prototyping, Decision Inc. played a hands-on role in helping OFS validate the feasibility of GenAI integration while upskilling their internal engineering team to take the solution to production.

Mayvn AI functions as an intelligent co-pilot for manufacturing leadership, surfacing real-time insights from complex production data using simple prompts. By leveraging large language models (LLMs), Mayvn AI can instantly summarise plant performance, flag inefficiencies, identify recurring issues, and even recommend areas for capital investment based on real-world downtime or waste patterns. It is designed to operate securely, respecting data privacy boundaries across client environments.

From generating daily shift reports to uncovering root causes of line stoppages and packaging faults, Mayvn AI is enabling factory teams to spend less time pulling data and more time acting on it. A notable early use case allows a CEO or site leader to ask, “What should I know before walking into this site today?” and receive a concise, personalised briefing within seconds.

“Decision Inc. brought the technical clarity and early-stage confidence we needed to move quickly,” said Magee. “They helped us de-risk the process and ensure we were building something scalable, secure, and aligned with the needs of our customers.”

The Outcome

Mayvn AI was launched in February 2025 and is already being used by more than 200 manufacturers worldwide. The feature acts as an embedded GenAI assistant within the OFS platform, enabling business leaders to simply ask questions, like “What’s been impacting our line efficiency this week?” or “Where should we invest at this site?” and receive real-time, production-specific answers.

By transforming unstructured manufacturing data into actionable insights, Mayvn AI bridges the gap between leadership and the factory floor. It’s helping users surface previously hidden trends, reduce prep time for shift reports, and justify capital investments with data-backed recommendations.

“What we’re seeing now is our clients using AI not just to analyse data, but to tell stories with it, to understand what’s happening in their business and act with confidence,” said Magee. “That’s where Mayvn AI is making the biggest impact.”

“Mayvn AI is a perfect example of how GenAI can be deployed responsibly and pragmatically,” said Tony Butler, Managing Director, Decision Inc. Australia. “By starting with a real problem and focusing on the user experience, they’ve built something powerful and future-ready. We were proud to play a role in accelerating that journey.”

Tony Butler, Managing Director, Decision Inc. Australia / Supplied

# # #

About Decision Inc. Australia

Decision Inc. is a global Advisory led Technology Consulting company helping clients in 20 markets use technology and data to improve their performance and drive sustainable growth. We help the world’s most significant businesses transform their operating model and use technology to create a new future.

Our Advisory teams help our clients develop the Strategies and Business Cases to support their continued investment in Innovation and Operational Improvement, and our specialist consulting and engineering teams build and manage the core platforms that run their business.

As seen in The Australian Financial Review, The Weekend Australian and The Canberra Times we serve our community and industry and believe great data and analytics expertise will underpin economic recovery and prosperity. We are proudly carbon neutral and Great Place to Work certified.

© Scoop Media

