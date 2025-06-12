Datadog New AI Agents To Enhance Application Issue Resolution

AUCKLAND – JUNE 12, 2025 – Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today introduced three new AI agents that perform interactive investigations and asynchronous code fixes for development, security and operations teams. Today’s launch of the Bits AI SRE, Bits AI Dev Agent and Bits AI Security Analyst agents, alongside the new Proactive App Recommendations and APM Investigator capabilities, marks the continued evolution of Bits AI, Datadog’s generative AI assistant that helps engineers resolve application issues in real time.

Datadog’s new domain-specific AI agents, unveiled at DASH, are each trained to be experts in incident response, product development and security. The agents are built on a flexible system of shared tasks—core capabilities such as querying data, analysing anomalies or scaling infrastructure that can be reused across agents. The architecture allows Datadog to build and deploy new agents quickly while maintaining a consistent and powerful user experience. This is combined with expansive, high-quality observability data, enabling Datadog’s AI capabilities to operate with context and precision, and deliver insights and actions to eliminate risk.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Datadog is uniquely positioned to deliver value with AI as a platform that has a wealth of clean, rich data—we process trillions of data points and are embedded in our customers’ critical engineering, developer and security workflows,” said Yanbing Li, Chief Product Officer at Datadog. “With these advancements in AI reasoning and multi-modality, we’ve gone beyond helping organisations understand their availability, security, performance and reliability. We now enable human-in-the-middle workflows by guiding customers on what to look for and where to start looking, and augment their ability to take action.”

Yanbing Li, Chief Product Officer, Datadog / Supplied

The new AI agents announced at DASH are:

Bits AI SRE , a 24x7 on-call responder that is now in Limited Availability. For all alerts, Bits AI SRE performs early triage using telemetry and service context to surface initial investigation findings all before responders log in. It assigns appropriate owners, aligns all parties with real-time incident summaries and status updates, and proactively suggests next steps. It also generates a first draft of the incident post-mortem to save responders time.

, a 24x7 on-call responder that is now in Limited Availability. For all alerts, Bits AI SRE performs early triage using telemetry and service context to surface initial investigation findings all before responders log in. It assigns appropriate owners, aligns all parties with real-time incident summaries and status updates, and proactively suggests next steps. It also generates a first draft of the incident post-mortem to save responders time. Bits AI Dev Agent , now in Preview, which detects issues, generates code fixes, and opens pull requests tailored to organisations’ technology stack to allow users to quickly review and merge changes directly within their SCM. As a result, engineers don’t just have software that surfaces errors—they have an AI teammate that helps fix the issue and improve productivity for human resources.

, now in Preview, which detects issues, generates code fixes, and opens pull requests tailored to organisations’ technology stack to allow users to quickly review and merge changes directly within their SCM. As a result, engineers don’t just have software that surfaces errors—they have an AI teammate that helps fix the issue and improve productivity for human resources. Bits AI Security Analyst, which autonomously triages Cloud SIEM (security information and event management) signals, conducts in-depth investigations of potential threats and delivers reasoned resolution recommendations without human prompting. Bits AI Security Analyst, now in Preview, automates investigations and reduces response times, fundamentally transforming how organisations process security signals.

“At Thomson Reuters, we’re focused on maximising operational efficiency and accelerating innovation at scale through generative AI solutions,” said Darren Trzynka, Senior Cloud Architect at Thomson Reuters. “Bits AI allows operations and downstream platform teams to receive the full context of the investigation—from the initial monitor trigger to conclusion—driving down resolution time significantly freeing them up to do more.”

Additional Applied AI capabilities in preview include:

Proactive App Recommendations , which continuously analyses telemetry Datadog already collects to suggest high-impact fixes and the next best action. Whether it’s optimising a slow query, addressing inefficient code paths or catching recurring exceptions, APM Recommendations shows developers exactly where to improve performance, reduce errors and cut down resource usage—all before users are affected.

, which continuously analyses telemetry Datadog already collects to suggest high-impact fixes and the next best action. Whether it’s optimising a slow query, addressing inefficient code paths or catching recurring exceptions, APM Recommendations shows developers exactly where to improve performance, reduce errors and cut down resource usage—all before users are affected. APM Investigator, to help engineers troubleshoot and resolve latency spikes faster. It automates a previously manual process by identifying bottlenecks, scoping impact, highlighting patterns across slow traces, suggesting likely causes and proposing a fix.

To learn more about Datadog’s latest Applied AI capabilities, please visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/product/platform/bits-ai/.

Bits AI SRE, Bits AI Dev Agent, Bits AI Security Analyst, Proactive App Recommendations and APM Investigator were announced during the DASH keynote. The replay is available here. During DASH, Datadog also announced launches in AI Observability, AI Security, Log Management and released its Internal Developer Portal.

© Scoop Media

