Maths Gender Gap Appears Within Kids’ First Two School Terms – Expert Reaction

New overseas research has found that gender disparities in maths performance in favour of boys show up as early as after four months of formal schooling.

French and US researchers analysed data from more than 2.6 million first and second grade children (ages 5 to 7) in France. There was almost no difference in the average performance when the children started school, but a notable gender gap in favour of boys appeared when they were tested again after four months – regardless of socioeconomic status. The team says these findings point to the first year of school as the time and place where a gender gap emerges, which helps to focus the search for solutions and interventions.

The Science Media Centre asked local third-party experts to comment on the findings and their relevance to Aotearoa and the wider Pacific.

Professor Jodie Hunter, Institute of Education, Massey University, comments:

“This study supports what earlier research has shown about something called ‘brilliance bias’, the idea that doing well in subjects like mathematics, physics and other sciences is about having natural talent or being innately brilliant. What is interesting is that younger children often believe their own gender or group is the smartest at these subjects, but as they get older and move through schooling this begins to change. They begin to associate success in mathematics and science subjects with certain groups, unfortunately, those groups often don’t include girls or students from marginalised communities.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “This research is highly relevant for us here in Aotearoa and across the Pacific given that we see ongoing disparities in achievement, particularly for Māori and Pacific students. Research suggests that part of the problem is a lack of recognition for the strengths and knowledge that these students bring into the classroom. It would be beneficial to see further research that looks at how we can support teachers and students to see everyone as capable of doing mathematics.”

Marta Macho-Stadler, Full Professor of the Department of Mathematics at the University of the Basque Country (UPV/EHU):

“This study is in line with previous analyses, conducted from different perspectives, which evaluate both the mathematical abilities of girls and boys in different age ranges and the stereotypes associated with STEAM subjects (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics).

“I would highlight three key ideas in this article that I believe are particularly important for breaking down deeply rooted beliefs that cause gender gaps in mathematics.

It is estimated that around the age of six (coinciding with the start of schooling) is when gaps in STEAM subjects begin to become noticeable. As in previous studies, this research suggests that interventions to eliminate stereotypes about skills and abilities in science and technology should begin around this age. Initiatives at later stages would be ineffective. Girls’ and boys’ mathematical skills are similar, thus refuting deep-rooted beliefs that attribute different abilities to each depending on whether mathematical tasks are linked to calculation or spatial vision. Competitive pressure affects girls and boys differently. A previous study conducted in a two-stage maths competition in Spain would indicate (as also mentioned in this article with regard to French students) that the motivations and performance of boys and girls may differ in competitive environments. In addition, expectations from the family and teaching environment may push girls to limit themselves and perform worse than boys in this type of test.

“I find the recommendations made following the study very interesting, as they call for training (in mathematics and teaching) for primary school teachers. It is important to understand how teachers’ behaviour in the classroom influences the way girls and boys perceive their own mathematical abilities. In the particular case of girls, teaching practices laden with stereotypes can lead them to self-limit. According to the study, teachers’ (and families’) anxiety about maths is easily transmitted, especially to girls. A diverse teaching staff could help to naturally provide both boys and girls with female role models and break down established stereotypes.”

