UC Research Aims To Shed Light On Dark Skies

Photo/Supplied

Ever noticed how few stars you’ll see when you’re visiting a big city? That’s the result of light pollution that stems from tightly clustered streetlights, buildings, homes and other urban infrastructure, not to mention an increasing number of satellites. It’s a growing issue that not only dims our view of the cosmos but also limits our connection to stories and traditions written in the stars.

As recipient of the Borrin Foundation’s 2025 Travel and Learning Award, Dr Shea Esterling of Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha | University of Canterbury’s Te Kaupeka Tura | Faculty of Law will be exploring International Dark Sky Places (IDSP) across Aotearoa New Zealand and Australia this year.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

DarkSky International defines IDSPs as certified global locations with naturally dark skies and minimal light pollution, ideal for stargazing. Takapō, home to UC’s Mount John Observatory, a world-renowned astronomical research centre, is one of nine officially recognised IDSPs in Aotearoa New Zealand.

The research funding awarded will enable Dr Esterling to investigate how IDSPs are regulated and how best to protect them, not just for astronomy, but as vital components of our shared cultural heritage.

Her study will explore how law and policy can help preserve dark skies, particularly in a time when space activity is accelerating but legislation hasn’t quite caught up.

While Aotearoa New Zealand has welcomed the creation of a public holiday around Matariki, Dr Esterling identifies a crucial contradiction.

“We’ve made Matariki a national holiday, which is incredible, yet local councils often celebrate it with drone shows and light festivals — which ironically make the stars harder to see. You can’t enjoy Matariki without being able to see the stars.”

Beyond cultural and environmental value, the protection of our IDSPs also offers economic potential.

Stargazing and astrophotography experiences draw increasing numbers of visitors to these special and unique areas. The Mount John Observatory benefits directly from these groups. Observatory tours managed by the Dark Sky Project, leaders in astro-tourism, offer visitors exclusive mountaintop stargazing in hopes of igniting a lasting impression for dark sky preservation.

With the potential to inform or steer policy around the protection of these spaces, Dr Esterling’s research may be valuable in also supporting sustainable tourism, and local livelihoods.

Her interest in the issue was sparked by a colleague who first introduced her to the concept of IDSPs. As a lawyer, Dr Esterling was quick to ask: ‘Who gets to define these places, what’s the process, and who’s involved in those decisions?’

This curiosity turned into a broader investigation, and Dr Esterling is now working on legislation that could bridge the legal gap between space development and cultural protection. She’s particularly focused on how Indigenous knowledges — especially mātauranga Māori and Aboriginal astronomy — can be embedded in respective legal frameworks.

“The project is really a conduit — a platform for Indigenous voices and knowledges to be heard and recognised. I want to be guided by the people I interview. What matters to them? What do they want policymakers to understand?”

Her fieldwork will include site visits and interviews at 13 certified dark sky locations across Aotearoa New Zealand and Australia. Special attention will be paid to the voices of Indigenous women, who often act as knowledge holders in their communities.

With a new Ministry for Space, recent space-related legislation, and increased activity from private space companies, the timing of this research feels particularly poignant. Dr Esterling also sees a broader pattern playing out — a global backlash against scientific and expert voices, placing Indigenous worldviews and traditions at a greater risk of being overlooked.

“If we lose dark skies, we lose crucial aspects of Indigenous knowledges and identity,” she says. “We don’t need more cars flying into space. The stars should be enough, shouldn’t they?”

© Scoop Media

