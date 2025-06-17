New Construction Partner Announced For Scott Base Redevelopment

Antarctica New Zealand is pleased to announce LT McGuinness has been selected as the Early Contractor Engagement (ECE) contractor to assist with the design and delivery of the Scott Base Redevelopment.

With over 70 years of construction experience, the New Zealand company has a proven track record for delivering some of the country’s most complex and high-profile projects across both public and private sectors.

Antarctica New Zealand Chief Executive Prof Jordy Hendrikx says the appointment is an important step forward for this legacy project.

“A technically challenging project like this provides an opportunity for all parties to bring their very best, and we’ve already had a high level of engagement with LT McGuinness on preliminary discussions. Supported by a growing workforce of long-term, permanent staff, their experienced team has the highly technical capability and practical approach required.

“On top of that, being a third-generation family construction company aligns with the culture of Scott Base and the history of our Antarctic programme.”

The ECE phase is a critical part of the project lifecycle, where technical partners collaborate to understand the project’s full requirements before detailed decisions are made. This ensures robust planning providing greater certainty around cost, the programme and identification of risk as the design progresses.

LT McGuinness has engaged global infrastructure leader Parsons Corporation to provide technical assistance on the project.

“Parsons’ polar operations experience spans programme and construction management, engineering and planning, and logistics. The company’s key role in the redevelopment of McMurdo Station will provide us with a wealth of lessons learned from past projects,” Prof Hendrikx says.

He adds that LT McGuinness’s digital capability will be essential for this next phase of work.

“Projects of this complexity and scale require advanced digital tools and methodologies. LT McGuinness brings proven expertise in using digital delivery systems to enhance coordination across partners and ensure quality outcomes – critical in remote environments like Antarctica.”

Antarctica New Zealand was very pleased with the number and quality of responses to the ECE Request for Proposal, Prof Hendrikx says.

“We’re grateful six top construction companies from around New Zealand devoted significant time and resources to bid for our work, and we saw this as a hugely positive endorsement of the direction the redevelopment is now headed.”

The announcement marks another milestone for the project. In May, the new Scott Base Redevelopment Masterplan approach was approved, and the team is working towards submitting a Detailed Business Case to Cabinet in mid-2026.

The masterplan proposes a three-stage redevelopment of Scott Base over the next 20-50 years, starting with the oldest and most dilapidated facilities.

As part of Stage 1, a new Base Services building will be constructed for living and accommodation, with the Hillary Field Centre refurbished for science activity. Critical plant and services will be replaced or upgraded, along with the replacement of the Ross Island Wind Energy system to help power Scott Base and McMurdo Station.

Stage 1 is due for completion by 2030 ensuring a functional and fit-for-purpose base.

Concept design was completed in March 2025, and the team is now in the second design phase (Preliminary Design).

