Rotorua Non-Profit Recognised For Excellence In Māori Innovation And Shaping New Zealand’s Digital Future

Members of Digital Natives Academy and M.A.T.C.H celebrate at the 2025 Matihiko Awards in Ōtautahi Christchurch.L–R: Te Ata Rikihana (M.A.T.C.H Project Lead), Te Mana Turner (DNA Rangatahi Representative), Nikolasa Biasiny-Tule (DNA Co-founder/CEO), (DNA Rangatahi Representative), Potaua Biasiny-Tule (DNA Co-founder)

A Rotorua-based non-profit that’s helping rangatahi re-engage with education and build real-world tech skills has been recognised on the national stage.

Digital Natives Academy (DNA) received the Kaupapa Tōtara Award at the 2025 Matihiko Awards in Ōtautahi Christchurch. A prestigious honour celebrating long-term, kaupapa and community driven leadership in the digital and technology sectors.

Founded in 2014, DNA was the first non-profit of its kind in Aotearoa New Zealand. It was created to empower rangatahi through culturally anchored tech training in coding, esports, game development, animation, 3D modelling, and digital storytelling, leading to further qualifications and pathways into high-value careers.

"We’ve always believed that when you honour culture and meet young people where they’re at, you unlock incredible potential, not just for them, but for their whānau, their communities, and our wider economy” said Nikolasa Biasiny-Tule, co-founder and CEO of DNA. “When rangatahi are empowered to thrive, everyone benefits.”

“This award recognises over a decade of that vision in action, and the rangatahi who show up every day ready to learn, create and lead.”

The Kaupapa Tōtara Award is one of the highest accolades in the Māori tech sector, recognising sustained impact and leadership over time. DNA’s approach blends Te Ao Māori (Māori worldviews) with cutting-edge digital education to ensure rangatahi gain both confidence and credentials.

“Our mahi isn’t just about teaching digital and creative tech. It’s about strengthening identity, building confidence, forming friendships and creating futures. We see young people who felt invisible in mainstream systems light up when they realise they love learning. The skills they gain with us, confidence, motivation, trust all enable them to contribute back to their communities.”

“We’re building more than a tech academy, we’re building a movement. This win isn’t just for DNA. It’s for every rangatahi (young person) who feels that they don’t belong in tech. We’re showing them they absolutely do.”

M.A.T.C.H (Māoriland Tech Creative Hub) based out of Otaki, took out the Kaupapa Tipu award which recognises emerging initiatives that demonstrate early-stage impact, innovation, and strong potential to influence the future of Māori participation in the digital and tech sectors.

About Digital Natives Academy (DNA)

Digital Natives Academy is a non-profit based in Rotorua that supports the community to thrive through culturally grounded exploration of digital and creative tech with a focus on digital wellbeing. Founded in 2014, DNA's vision is to inspire the next generation of digital leaders.

www.digitalnatives.academy

About Native Tech

Native Tech is the accredited education arm of DNA, delivering NZQA-approved programmes in digital and creative tech. Based in Rotorua, Native Tech blends Te Whare Tapa Wha with hands-on training in coding, content creation, AI, cybersecurity, robotics, game design, internet infrastructure and data governance. Its vision is to illuminate meaningful education-to-employment pathways, while building a future-ready, highly skilled regional tech workforce.

www.nativetech.ac.nz

