Palestine's declaration of independence under threat

Saturday, 16 November 2019, 12:23 pm
Press Release: PLO


November 15, 2019

Dr. Hanan Ashrawi: The universal values enshrined in Palestine's declaration of independence are under threat

Thirty one years ago, the Palestinian National Council announced the PLO's endorsement of the two state formula as a path forward towards peace. The painful compromise of accepting to establish the Palestinian state over 22% of historic Palestine, embodied in the declaration of independence, reflected our commitment to the universal values and principles of international law, our determination to achieve peace, freedom, and dignity for our people and our commitment to reflect these principles in our system of governance.

This unprecedented gesture of generosity and sacrifice was welcomed by the majority of states around the world, which recognized the State of Palestine to reaffirm their commitment to international law and to the inalienable and universal rights of the Palestinian people for justice, freedom, and national independence.

Today, the international rules-based order founded on the principles and values of international law is under real threat by the rise of unilateralism, isolationism, and racism. This irresponsible trend threatens to disrupt and undermine stability, trade, and human rights worldwide. Indeed, this agenda of hostility and warmongering is an existential threat for the Palestinian people.

These dangers must compel the international community to positive and collective action in defence of our shared values. This includes states that remain negatively passive in relation to Palestine realigning their position with international law.

It is time to proactively and constructively defend international law and the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people by standing up for peace and recognizing Palestine.


