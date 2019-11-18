Awards for Disability Leadership Finalists announced



An outstanding field of 19 Finalists across 7 categories is announced today in the leadup to the National Awards for Disability Leadership, to be held via Global Live Webcast on 3 December 2019, International Day for People with Disabilities.

Finalists include a broad diversity of disabled people working in a wide range of fields including medicine, the arts, community, academia, sport, and much more. The finalists illustrate the broad diversity of disabled people including Indigenous peoples, people from culturally diverse backgrounds, from the LGBTIQ communities, young and older people, and those from a range of genders. (see attached list with bios.)

The National Awards for Disability Leadership recognise and celebrate the extraordinary contribution and leadership shown by disabled people and our organisations in Australia today.

These Awards reflect what is important to disabled people and the ways that we are effecting change and pursuing equality for our community. They recognise outstanding achievements by individuals, or disabled people’s organisations, who have significantly contributed to advancing the status of disabled people.

The Awards will be delivered across seven categories for outstanding achievement or outcomes by disabled people, reflecting the diversity of our community, and the intersectional nature of our lives, including The Arts, Change Making, Rights Activism, Innovation, Social Impact, Inclusion, Lesley Hall Award for Lifetime Achievement.

The Awards were first held in 2018 following the Federal Government’s abandonment of the National Disability Awards. The National Awards for Disability Leadership are owned and run solely by disabled people, all nominees are disabled people and all those associated with the Awards Ceremony are disabled people.



