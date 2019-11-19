Institute stunned by NZ support of bias against Israel

Israel Institute of New Zealand co-director, Dr David Cumin, says he is stunned by New Zealand’s ongoing support of resolutions and actions which condemn Israel while turning a blind eye to real abuses in other nation states.

Dr Cumin was responding to New Zealand support, last week, of eight United Nations resolutions which condemned Israel while failing to mention any other country.

Dr Cumin said that this was simply the latest in a long record of New Zealand support for politically motivated resolutions which failed to show balance and demonstrated ‘an unbelievable lack of understanding of the relevant issues’.

“In contrast, our traditional allies took a far more informed and responsible approach with Australia voting for just one of the eight resolutions, Canada abstaining, and the United States voting against all eight”.

Dr Cumin also noted the views of UN Watch Director Hillel Neuer who said that ‘the UN’s assault on Israel with a torrent of one-sided resolutions is surreal. Days after the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group assaulted Israeli civilians with a barrage of 200 rockets — while the UN’s General Assembly and Human Rights Council stayed silent — the world body now adds insult to injury by adopting eight lopsided condemnations, whose only purpose is to demonize the Jewish state’.

“We condemn the actions of bullies when the happen in they playground or in the workplace – yet are complicit in encouraging them when they’re targeted at a nation state”.

