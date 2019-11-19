World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

MSC Appoints Soren Toft as CEO for Container Shipping

Tuesday, 19 November 2019, 11:28 am
Press Release: Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire

Tuesday, 19 November 2019

MSC Appoints Soren Toft as CEO for Container Shipping & Logistics


GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE, Nov 19, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, a global leader in transportation and logistics, is pleased to announce that Soren Toft will join as Chief Executive Officer.

As the world of shipping continues to evolve through great challenges such as digitalisation and the environmental goals set by the UN International Maritime Organization (IMO), container carriers and their customers face a range of exciting tests and opportunities.

MSC is delighted that Mr Toft will be supporting the Aponte family at the helm to ensure that the company remains a global leader in the years to come. He will report directly to Diego Aponte, Group President, and Gianluigi Aponte, founder and Group Chairman.

Mr Toft comes with an impressive career background and pedigree in the industry, having worked at Maersk for the past 25 years, specifically as Maersk Line's Chief Operating Officer since 2014. MSC is confident that this appointment will bring significant value to its cargo businesses, building on the company's existing strengths and boosting its development plans even further.

Mr Toft will be relocating to Geneva with his wife and family and his start date will be communicated in due course.

ends

