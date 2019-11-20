Asian Logistics & Maritime Conference opens today

HONG KONG, Nov 19, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Nearly 70 experts and leaders from the logistics and maritime industries are speaking at the ninth Asian Logistics and Maritime Conference (ALMC), which opened today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The two-day conference, jointly organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), is one of the largest events of its kind in Asia.



Frank Chan, Secretary for Transport and Housing of the HKSAR, addressed the opening session at which HKTDC Executive Director Margaret Fong delivered welcome remarks, saying "Hong Kong has been going through a challenging time. But all HKTDC events have gone ahead as planned and have been well attended. This is a vote of confidence in the city's role as an international business platform. ALMC remains committed to its goal: to provide a forum for learning, sharing and exchange among industry players, and to help chart the path forward for the industry. The event underlines Hong Kong's role as the region's logistics, maritime and aviation hub."

Geopolitics and Asian supply chains in focus

Highlights on the first day of ALMC included this morning's plenary session, "Where Opportunity Knocks - Asia Supply Chain Wedged between Challenging Geopolitics". Speakers included Coleman Nee, Senior Economist, Economic Research and Statistics Division, World Trade Organization; Ka-mun Chang, Managing Director, Li & Fung Development (China) Limited; Lau Teck Sien, Partner & CEO, HOPU Investments; Robbert van Trooijen, Senior Vice President and Head of Asia Pacific Region, Maersk; Katsuhiko Umetsu, Senior Executive Officer, Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd, who shared their views on Asia supply chains playing a larger global role amid worldwide trade disputes and uncertainties.

Comprehensive analysis of logistics industry issues

The opening day also featured eight forums offering a holistic view of industry opportunities, covering important issues related to maritime, supply chain management and logistics and air freight industries. The Maritime Forum focused on three areas: geopolitics - "Between a Rock and a Hard Place - Navigating a Perfect Geopolitical Storm"; smart shipping - "Smart Shipping: How Disruptive is New Age Tech?"; and transforming the structure of the shipping industry - "Today's Shipping Dilemma - Is the Future in Owning or Managing?". Shipowners, maritime analysts and technology experts explored the future development of the shipping industry from multiple perspectives, including Nigel Anton, Managing Director, Structured Finance, Standard Chartered Bank; Martin Stopford, President, Clarkson Research Services Limited; Andy Tung, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Orient Overseas Container Line Limited; Tim Huxley, Chairman, Mandarin Shipping Limited; William Fairclough, Managing Director, Wah Kwong Maritime Transport Holdings Limited.

The Supply-chain Management & Logistics Forum, entitled "Driving Supply Chain Innovation with Smart Logistics" and co-organised with GS1 Hong Kong, took place today, as well as two Air Freight Forums co-organised with Airport Authority Hong Kong -- "Keeping ahead in the Air Cargo Cold Chain" and "Embracing a New Era of Digital Technology in Air Freight". A Regional Forum sponsored by The Port and Logistics Administration Office of Sichuan Provincial People's Government was held to discuss the building of sea and land transportation channels to facilitate the opening up of China's western region.

Customer as 'King' in the E-Commerce Arena

Highlights of tomorrow's programme include the second Plenary Session, "Keeping the Customer 'King' in the E-Commerce Arena", where several speakers including Michelle Leung, Senior Vice President, Fung Omni Services; George Wojciechowski, Co-Founder, ShipBob; Teong Teck Lean, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer, GD Express Carrier Bhd; and Hao Weichen, Partner and Vice President of Supply Chain, Kilimall, will discuss strategies to drive improvements in supply-chain management and strengthening customer relationships, in addition to offering forecasts on industry trends.

Greater Bay Area maritime challenges and opportunities

A shipowners' forum will examine the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity presented by Mainland China's national policy to develop the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and the designation of Hong Kong as the maritime centre for the Greater Bay Area. Wang Hong, Executive Vice President, China Merchants Group Limited, will deliver the keynote address, as the forum sets forth the major challenges facing Hong Kong's shipping industry and discusses how the Greater Bay Area may provide opportunities and solve structural problems that have hampered developments in Hong Kong. Other speakers include Hing Chao, Executive Chairman, Wah Kwong Maritime Transport Holdings Limited and Jack Hsu, Chairman, Hong Kong Shipowners Association.

While the Sino-United States trade dispute is affecting North American supply chains, container shipping and trade routes, Canadian National Railway will hold a regional forum at the conference for the fourth time to discuss Asia's seamless collaboration with North American ports and railways under the theme "North American Outlook: What Changing Trade Policies, Regulations and Sourcing Shifts Mean for Supply Chains".

Talks address logistics technology and services issues

Two new sessions - InnoTalks and MarketTalks - will be launched tomorrow. InnoTalks will examine the application of new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous robotics and smart supply chains in the logistics industry. Speakers include Huan Liu, Board Member of MUJIN, Inc and President of MUJIN China; Jean-Marie Guerin, CCO of ANJI-CEVA Logistics Co, Ltd; and Wei Ran, Executive Deputy Director-General at the Office of Planning, Development and Management of the Beibu Gulf Economic Zone of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

At MarketTalks, Pierre Carlo Curay, Vice President, Supply Chain Management Association of the Philippines and Cathy Chin, Chairman of the Taiwan International Logistics and Supply Chain Association will share updated market information and insights on how shippers can overcome the difficulties they encounter when conducting overseas trade.

At a new Market Clinic, four local logistics associations' representatives, as well as industry elites from Kenya, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam, will provide complimentary one-on-one logistics consultation services for participants.

Exhibition, business matching foster connections

The conference includes an exhibition with more than 100 exhibitors showcasing services and solutions related to key areas such as supply chain management and logistics, maritime and port services, e-commerce support and technology applications.

The ALMC is a flagship event of Hong Kong Maritime Week and is supported by the Hong Kong Logistics Development Council and Hong Kong Maritime and Port Board. Hong Kong Maritime Week is organised by the Hong Kong Maritime and Port Board.



