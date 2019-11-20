World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Strong exhibitor participation at Singapore Airshow

Wednesday, 20 November 2019, 12:09 pm
Press Release: Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire

Strong exhibitor participation at Singapore Airshow underscores Asia's positive growth outlook for aerospace and defence industries
20 November 2019, 06:23 HKT/SGT

SINGAPORE, Nov 20, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Underscoring a strong growth outlook for Asia's aerospace and defence industries, Singapore Airshow is pleased to share that over 95% of its exhibition space has been taken up for the upcoming 7th edition held from 11 - 16 February 2020 at Changi Exhibition Centre, Singapore.

Solidifying the significance of Singapore Airshow as a versatile platform for countries looking to expand their businesses on both the commercial and the defence fronts, is the increased participation of exhibitors from Asia Pacific and the Middle East, with first-timers such as Japan's Subaru, Nagano Techno Foundation, Kiguchi Technics Inc and Fadeco Corporation, as well as Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Military Industries.

Singapore Airshow brings together comprehensive perspectives from leading authorities on platforms such as our Business Forums for strategic dialogues, discussing industry developments, challenges and opportunities. This edition, topics covered include next generation manufacturing and repair, new OEM business models, and innovation.

"The expanding participation of prominent industry players as exhibitors and influential speakers is a testament to the renowned standing of Singapore Airshow as a dynamic world-class platform for countries and companies to build networks and forge strategic partnerships in the aerospace and defence ecosystem," said Mr Leck Chet Lam, Managing Director of Experia Events Pte Ltd, organiser of Singapore Airshow. "We are pleased with the strong participation once again and look forward to a week of networking and strong conversations."

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Climate Strike: At UN, Youth Activists Press For Bold Action

This first-ever UN Youth Climate Summit follows Friday’s global ‘climate strike’, which saw millions of young people from across the globe walk out of school and jam streets in major cities, from New York to New Delhi and Santiago to San Francisco. More>>

ALSO:

Pacific: Tongan PM 'Akilisi Pohiva Dies, Aged 78

A constant thorn in the side of the monarchy and nobility, Mr Pohiva's lifelong battle for representation had seen him fired from the public service and charged with sedition... More>>

ALSO:

Untied Kingdom: UK PM Moves To Suspend Parliament In Weeks Before Brexit

The Prime Minister has briefed Cabinet colleagues that the government will bring forward an ambitious new legislative programme for MPs’ approval, and that the current parliamentary session will be brought to an end. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Hong Kong Protest Movement

The pro-democracy protests enjoy huge support among Hong Kong’s youth, partly because the democratic systems currently at risk have only a limited time span. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 