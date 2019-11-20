Strong exhibitor participation at Singapore Airshow

Strong exhibitor participation at Singapore Airshow underscores Asia's positive growth outlook for aerospace and defence industries

20 November 2019

SINGAPORE, Nov 20, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Underscoring a strong growth outlook for Asia's aerospace and defence industries, Singapore Airshow is pleased to share that over 95% of its exhibition space has been taken up for the upcoming 7th edition held from 11 - 16 February 2020 at Changi Exhibition Centre, Singapore.

Solidifying the significance of Singapore Airshow as a versatile platform for countries looking to expand their businesses on both the commercial and the defence fronts, is the increased participation of exhibitors from Asia Pacific and the Middle East, with first-timers such as Japan's Subaru, Nagano Techno Foundation, Kiguchi Technics Inc and Fadeco Corporation, as well as Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Military Industries.

Singapore Airshow brings together comprehensive perspectives from leading authorities on platforms such as our Business Forums for strategic dialogues, discussing industry developments, challenges and opportunities. This edition, topics covered include next generation manufacturing and repair, new OEM business models, and innovation.

"The expanding participation of prominent industry players as exhibitors and influential speakers is a testament to the renowned standing of Singapore Airshow as a dynamic world-class platform for countries and companies to build networks and forge strategic partnerships in the aerospace and defence ecosystem," said Mr Leck Chet Lam, Managing Director of Experia Events Pte Ltd, organiser of Singapore Airshow. "We are pleased with the strong participation once again and look forward to a week of networking and strong conversations."

