Prince Andrew to step back from public duties

Thursday, 21 November 2019, 9:23 am
Press Release: Royal Family

ROYAL COMMUNICATIONS

Statement by His Royal Highness The Duke of York KG

It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family's work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support.

Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission.

I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein. His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure. I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives. Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required.

Wednesday 20th November, 2019

image of the above text on Royal Communications letterhead

