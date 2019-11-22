Measles Samoa Fund Appeal launched



The MEASLES SAMOA FUND APPEAL was officially launched yesterday to support parents like Tuivale Puelua and Fa’aoso Matavale of Laulii who lost three children to measles, two-year-old son and their one-year-old twins, sister Tamara and brother Sale.

Sixteen children have now died in the Samoa measles epidemic with the latest death a 7-month-old child from Savai'i.

While help from New Zealand and Australia with vaccination has arrived, what is not accounted for is the trauma and social impact that the measles situation is having and will continue to have on families, and those on the frontline.

“This is so heart breaking. The crisis of the psyche and heart also deserves attention and support,” says Teleiai Edwin Puni, Samoan community leader.

The MEASLES SAMOA FUND APPEAL is free giving from the heart to the people directly affected with the loss of a child due to the measles outbreak in Samoa. The fund is administered by a NZ senior health professional and ASA Foundation.

Donation can be made to the MEASLES SAMOA FUND APPEAL; Account No: 06-0082-0929955-00; ANZ Bank or the Givealittle page MEASLES SAMOA FUND APPEAL

“Christmas this year will be a sad one for these families... we want to reach out to them with your help.”

The Government of Samoa on the 15th of November, 2019 declared a Proclamation of State of Emergency for the measles epidemic. Samoa has closed all of its schools, banned children from public gatherings and mandated that everybody get vaccinated.

