World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

New arrests of prominent activists and media in Saudi Arabia

Tuesday, 26 November 2019, 8:39 am
Press Release: Euro-Med Monitor

Geneva - The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said on Monday that the Saudi authorities have arrested a number of peaceful activists, including reformist Fouad al-Farhan, in a stark contrast of the government's sweeping reforms in the last two years.

The Geneva-based Monitor said in a press release that it had documented arrests of around 10 prominent activists from their homes in the capital Riyadh and the coastal city of Jeddah this week at the hands of security personnel wearing plainclothes, without revealing the reason for their arrest.

The Euro-Med said that the detainees are: Academic Suleiman al-Nasser, journalist Maha al-Rafidi, journalist Bader al-Rashed, activist and academic Waad Muhaya, writer Abdul Majeed Saud al-Balawi and blogger Abdul Aziz al-Hayes.

Following the accession of Prince Mohammed Bin Salman as Crown Prince in June 2017, the Kingdom witnessed extensive arrests, most notably in September 2017, where more than 100 preachers, intellectuals and Twitter activists were arrested.

Mohammed Imad, a researcher at Euro-Med, said that the Saudi authorities have become some of the worst countries violating freedom of opinion and expression in the region, despite its claim to adopt a reformist program that allows for some of the freedoms that had been restricted by the Kingdom for several decades.

Imad pointed out that the new detainees did not directly criticise the Saudi government, but they appear to have been arrested on the background of not showing clear support for the government’s policies.
The Euro-Med noted that the Saudi authorities had no charges (yet) against these detainees, although the system of criminal procedures in place since 2002 requires that the authorities charge the suspects and take their statements within 48 hours of their arrest.

The organization said that Al-Farhan, the founder of Riwaq, was arrested by the Saudi intelligence for nearly five months without a charge or trial in December 2007.

The Euro-Med said that the Universal Declaration of Human Rights affirmed the right to freedom of expression and freedom from arbitrary detention. Those same rights are enshrined in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and Articles 14 and 32 of the Arab Charter on Human Rights - ratified by the Saudi Shura Council (appointed parliament) in March 2008, which ensure that citizens are not subjected to arbitrary detention and enjoy freedom of expression.

The Euro-Med called on the UN bodies to assume their responsibilities by pressuring the Saudi authorities to stop campaigns of arrests against human rights activists and journalists and to release all detainees immediately unless they are convicted of any wrongdoing.

It is worth mentioning that Saudi Arabia has not signed the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Euro-Med Monitor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Climate Strike: At UN, Youth Activists Press For Bold Action

This first-ever UN Youth Climate Summit follows Friday’s global ‘climate strike’, which saw millions of young people from across the globe walk out of school and jam streets in major cities, from New York to New Delhi and Santiago to San Francisco. More>>

ALSO:

Pacific: Tongan PM 'Akilisi Pohiva Dies, Aged 78

A constant thorn in the side of the monarchy and nobility, Mr Pohiva's lifelong battle for representation had seen him fired from the public service and charged with sedition... More>>

ALSO:

Untied Kingdom: UK PM Moves To Suspend Parliament In Weeks Before Brexit

The Prime Minister has briefed Cabinet colleagues that the government will bring forward an ambitious new legislative programme for MPs’ approval, and that the current parliamentary session will be brought to an end. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Hong Kong Protest Movement

The pro-democracy protests enjoy huge support among Hong Kong’s youth, partly because the democratic systems currently at risk have only a limited time span. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 