C.P. Intertrade releases high-end Hom Mali Rice brand

BANGKOK, Nov 26, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - On November 15, C.P. Intertrade Co., Ltd (brand: Royal Umbrella) held the 3rd World's Hom Mali Rice Harvesting Day in Phayao, one of the major agricultural provinces in Thailand. During the event, C.P. Intertrade introduced various Hom Mali Rices and introduced a new local rice brand from Phayao, the Hug Phayao.

Thai Hom Mali Rice, also known as Jasmine Rice, is a point of national pride for Thai people. Hom Mali Rice is a long-grain variety of fragrant rice with a smooth and chewy texture. It's very popular among consumers all over the world.

C.P. Intertrade provides trade services of Thai rice and relevant products. It owns several Thai Hom Mali Rice brands, including Royal Umbrella, Royal Buriram, and C.P. Rice. Due to the high quality and strict control, it is certified by multiple international standards, such as HACCP and ISO9001. Royal Umbrella is one of the greatest Thai rice brands and among them, it is the only one that's widely sold in the world.

Royal Umbrella has also achieved numerous awards: the Ministry of Commerce, Department of Export Promotion award three times; the Prime Minister's Award twice; Super Brand in Singapore in 2003-2011; the World's Best Rice Award 2009, the Philippines World Rice Conference. In 2013, it received the FDA Quality Award, which is the first and only bagged rice operator in Thailand to win such an award.

Phayao is located in northeast Thailand, with a clean and beautiful natural environment. Its soil is composed of volcanic and fluvial sediments that provide extremely rich nutrition. In addition, there's hardly any industrial enterprise in Phayao. It is barely affected by human pollution, which makes it propitious to grow organic rice with high quality.

During the 3rd World's Hom Mali Rice Harvesting Day, representatives from the local agriculture department, rice brands dealers and farmers cooperatives jointly signed an agreement that they will work together and promote Thai Hom Mali Rice to the global market.

In the past, there was a lack of promotion and quality control for Thai rice. Due to the unguaranteed quality and authenticity, it was difficult to buy a bag of real Thai Hom Mali Rice. According to Mr. Withaya Sriareerug, they will launch a series of promotions to deliver their high-quality Thai rice and the spirit of sustainability, so as to enhance the connection with their global customers.

A large portion of the Chinese people lives on rice, so the Chinese market is a very important part of the Hom Mali Rice in CPI (C.P. Intertrade). Currently, Chinese customers can order original Thai rice from C.P. Intertrade in both online stores and physical stores. The Phayao Thai rice harvest this time will be available around December in domestic online stores, such as Tmall.com, Taobao.com, JD.com, and Freshhema.com before it enters physical supermarkets.

Except for the incomparable environment for rice planting, another important reason for the 3rd World's Hom Mali Rice Harvesting Day in Phayao province is the company's successful promotion of their GAP Plus project, which enhances the quality of the rice and improves the farmers' lives.

The goal of the GAP Plus project is to boost the feeling of happiness for the farmers and sustainable agriculture. On the basis of GAP (Good Agricultural Practices), the company established a professional team to provide high purity seeds. In the meantime, they also teach the farmers a sustainable way to plant rice in order to reduce pollution, for example, enhancing the soils, monitoring the insect attack, and checking the rice fields. As Mr. Thiti Lujintanon, the COO of the company puts it: "According to the regulations of the government, we purchase the Thai rice with a high price and standard, which results in a standard production model. The farmers also live better lives while their Thai rice can be sold worldwide."

"Rice is like life for a farmer. If he plants rice well one year, the whole family will be guaranteed the next year," says Mr. Withaya Sriareerug. The concept of "Rice is life" is also the proof of it. C.P. Intertrade hopes the customers can understand the ingenuity of the farmers with the "life supply chain" from the field to the table.

With the help of GAP Plus, the farmers can harvest higher quality rice, thus C.P. Intertrade (Royal Umbrella) can also purchase the rice at a better price. "We offer a high price to purchase the rice, so we can attract more farmers to participate in this project. What is more, this also encourages the farmers to plant better rice." The high quality rice not only increases the income of the farmers, but also boosts their feeling of satisfaction. It also helps to improve the living conditions as well as to promote sustainable agriculture, which protects the earth.



