ANZASW in solidarity with social workers in Hong Kong

Wednesday, 27 November 2019, 10:25 am
Press Release: ANZASW

27 November 2019

The Aotearoa New Zealand Association of Social Workers (ANZASW) is pleased to add its voice to those around the world speaking out in support of social work colleagues in Hong Kong.

The Association recognises the call for solidarity from the Hong Kong Association of Social Workers (HKSWA), complaints from social workers of mistreatment at the hands of the police, indications of potential serious privacy breaches and allegations of human rights abuses against protesters.

While ANZASW condemns violence all on sides during the many months of protest, it also asserts its support for the inalienable right to freedom of association, self-determination and the right to demonstrate peacefully.

The Association strongly commends social work colleagues in the territory for continuing their work with great bravery and dedication in such challenging circumstances, providing support to protestors and the public, seeking to uphold their rights and protect them from the risk of harm and arbitrary arrest.

We call on other national associations around the world to answer the call for solidarity by HKSWA President Ms Irene Leung, noting the advocacy plan developed in partnership with the Hong Kong Council of Social Services, the Hong Kong Social Workers General Union and others.

ENDS

