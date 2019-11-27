World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

NZDF Pacific Defence Gender Network plays key role in course

Wednesday, 27 November 2019, 4:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Defence Force

The New Zealand Defence Force’s (NZDF) Pacific Defence Gender Network is supporting the inaugural Gender Advisor’s Course to be held in Fiji this week.

The course will reach out to members from across the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF), and prepare each individual student to perform the duties of a Gender Advisor within military operations, crisis response and during peace-time.

Based on the United States Indo-Pacific Command curriculum, students and observers from the RFMF, Fiji’s Ministry of Defence and their Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation will receive a diverse programme tailored to the Fijian audience.

The five days of learning will provide opportunities to exchange ideas and experiences and build a network to enhance their responsibility as advisors for applying gender perspectives across RFMF policy development, and in the planning and conduct of exercises and operations.

Squadron Leader Libby Reardon, lead for the NZDF Pacific Defence Gender Network, said there will be instructors from Fiji, New Zealand, USA, Australia and Japan alongside representatives from the United Nations, The Pacific Community (SPC) (a Noumea-headquartered international development organisation), religious leaders, National Disaster Management Office and Ministry of Defence.

“This is a great example of regional cooperation and collaboration to lend support to growing Fiji’s capability in the area and advance our Pacific partnerships, and it’s a positive model for other countries in the region,” Squadron Leader Reardon said.

RFMF senior officer Colonel Litea Seruiratu said the course demonstrates the long-standing commitment toward gender integration across the RFMF.

“The course shows Fiji’s firm commitment toward the implementation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 on women, peace and security,” Colonel Seruiratu said.

The NZDF Pacific Defence Gender Network was established in March 2019 in recognition that collaboration and cooperation across the Pacific can better enable inclusive practices that ensure gender diversity is reflected and valued in our region’s Defence Forces.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Defence Force on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Climate Strike: At UN, Youth Activists Press For Bold Action

This first-ever UN Youth Climate Summit follows Friday’s global ‘climate strike’, which saw millions of young people from across the globe walk out of school and jam streets in major cities, from New York to New Delhi and Santiago to San Francisco. More>>

ALSO:

Pacific: Tongan PM 'Akilisi Pohiva Dies, Aged 78

A constant thorn in the side of the monarchy and nobility, Mr Pohiva's lifelong battle for representation had seen him fired from the public service and charged with sedition... More>>

ALSO:

Untied Kingdom: UK PM Moves To Suspend Parliament In Weeks Before Brexit

The Prime Minister has briefed Cabinet colleagues that the government will bring forward an ambitious new legislative programme for MPs’ approval, and that the current parliamentary session will be brought to an end. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Hong Kong Protest Movement

The pro-democracy protests enjoy huge support among Hong Kong’s youth, partly because the democratic systems currently at risk have only a limited time span. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 