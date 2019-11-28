Rotary says a Humanitarian Disaster is taking place in Samoa

“Rotarians throughout New Zealand stand alongside the Samoan Community in their loss and grief of so many beautiful children.

We are in daily communication with Rotary Apia by telephone. Rotary members there are working tirelessly “ New Zealand Rotarian Stuart Batty says. “ A Humanitarian Disaster in Samoa is taking place.

Imagine visiting a preschool in New Zealand and going into a classroom with 38 empty seats because the children have died. That is the enormity of the situation.

We should all want to support our friends in Samoa as their need is now. The shortages in the hospitals and medical centres is acute. Whist the Samoa and NZ Govts. are providing professional help, it is Rotary and other NGO’s that are providing most needed comforts.

Amongst many other items, Rotary Apia have arranged with a local manufacturer to make beds and cots which are being provided with mattresses. This will reduce the number of patients being treated on hospital and medical centre floors.

We are informed the streets are mostly deserted. Schools are closed and parents are absent from work taking care of their families. This means no income for households. There is a sense of fear amongst families. Funerals are a daily occurrence. Family are being stretched financially. It is envisaged Rotary will be providing vouchers for food and other essentials to families” he says.

Professionals believe the situation has not yet peaked, expected to do so during December.

Samoa is part of the New Zealand Rotary family and the New Zealand public are encouraged to support them by donating to the Rotary Appeal www.rnzwcs.org

END





