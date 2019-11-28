World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Rotary says a Humanitarian Disaster is taking place in Samoa

Thursday, 28 November 2019, 3:41 pm
Press Release: Rotary Club

“Rotarians throughout New Zealand stand alongside the Samoan Community in their loss and grief of so many beautiful children.

We are in daily communication with Rotary Apia by telephone. Rotary members there are working tirelessly “ New Zealand Rotarian Stuart Batty says. “ A Humanitarian Disaster in Samoa is taking place.

Imagine visiting a preschool in New Zealand and going into a classroom with 38 empty seats because the children have died. That is the enormity of the situation.

We should all want to support our friends in Samoa as their need is now. The shortages in the hospitals and medical centres is acute. Whist the Samoa and NZ Govts. are providing professional help, it is Rotary and other NGO’s that are providing most needed comforts.

Amongst many other items, Rotary Apia have arranged with a local manufacturer to make beds and cots which are being provided with mattresses. This will reduce the number of patients being treated on hospital and medical centre floors.

We are informed the streets are mostly deserted. Schools are closed and parents are absent from work taking care of their families. This means no income for households. There is a sense of fear amongst families. Funerals are a daily occurrence. Family are being stretched financially. It is envisaged Rotary will be providing vouchers for food and other essentials to families” he says.

Professionals believe the situation has not yet peaked, expected to do so during December.

Samoa is part of the New Zealand Rotary family and the New Zealand public are encouraged to support them by donating to the Rotary Appeal www.rnzwcs.org

END


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Rotary Club on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN Emissions Report: World On Course For Climate Spike

Even if countries meet commitments made under the 2015 Paris Agreement, the world is heading for a 3.2 degrees Celsius global temperature rise over pre-industrial levels… More>>

ALSO:

Pacific: Tongan PM 'Akilisi Pohiva Dies, Aged 78

A constant thorn in the side of the monarchy and nobility, Mr Pohiva's lifelong battle for representation had seen him fired from the public service and charged with sedition... More>>

ALSO:

Untied Kingdom: UK PM Moves To Suspend Parliament In Weeks Before Brexit

The Prime Minister has briefed Cabinet colleagues that the government will bring forward an ambitious new legislative programme for MPs’ approval, and that the current parliamentary session will be brought to an end. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Hong Kong Protest Movement

The pro-democracy protests enjoy huge support among Hong Kong’s youth, partly because the democratic systems currently at risk have only a limited time span. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 