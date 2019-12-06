DesignInspire opens today

HONG KONG, Dec 5, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the third edition of DesignInspire opens today and runs until Saturday (7 December) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The three-day event brings together the latest creations and innovations from Hong Kong, Mainland China, Italy, Japan, Korea, Poland and Taiwan, featuring outstanding designs and novel ideas as well as providing a global showcase for Hong Kong's creativity.



Innovation with technology and design

The "Urbanovation" pavilion, sponsored by the Innovation and Technology Commission of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), gathers 25 collaborators with a focus on three areas: "Experimental Business Solution", featuring five multi-media interactive experiential installations; "Smart Living", exhibiting 16 home gadgets with innovative concepts; and "STEAM Education", showcasing creations from young Hong Kong talents using education tools that foster participatory and interdisciplinary learning. One of the highlights is the interactive artificial intelligence (AI) installation "Mountain & Water", featured in the "Experimental Business Solution" area, that creates AI-developed landscape paintings using a generative adversarial network (GAN) algorithm.

Titan the Robot will make a trip from the UK to meet visitors at DesignInspire. Built using advanced robotic technology and AI, Titan's agility is enabled by state-of-the-art joints and mechanisms.

Highlighting Hong Kong creativity

The "Hong Kong Creative Force" pavilion, sponsored by Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the HKSAR Government, is a campaign to showcase the creativity of Hong Kong designers to local and overseas visitors. The pavilion will feature a series of inspiring works encompassing architectural design, sculpture, photography and painting.

The pavilion will also feature the "RetroInnovations" exhibition for which 26 young local design talents have created a series of design installations paying tribute to traditional culture and craftsmanship, including Chinese calligraphy and neon lights.

Meanwhile, nine local design service providers have gathered at DesignInspire, covering graphic design, interior design and branding, to showcase a variety of unique and innovative designs that meet the needs of different service users.

Innovative furniture design shows creative ideas

"Project HK-UK: Design, Artistry and Craftsmanship", organised by the Hong Kong Furniture & Decoration Trade Association and sponsored by CreateHK, presents 18 unique furniture designs to the public. Inspired by different themes such as Chinese calligraphy, tea appreciation, jewellery design and book culture, six furniture design units from the UK together with 12 Hong Kong teams have created a series of professionally designed furniture items.

InnoTalks and workshops to promote design thinking

A series of InnoTalks will be organised to discuss global design trends. Other events include designer talks, workshops and the Robot Boxing League competition, along with a number of pop-up stores. DesignInspire is open to both trade and public visitors on all three days and is free of charge.

Aside from DesignInspire, the HKTDC is hosting four concurrent events at the HKCEC this week, targeting small-and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The events include the Business of IP Asia Forum (BIP Asia Forum), HKTDC SmartBiz Expo, Asian E-tailing Summit and the HKTDC Hong Kong International Franchising Show, all of which aim to enhance the competitiveness of SMEs through new technologies and by exploring new business opportunities.

DesignInspire

5-7 December 2019

Venue: Halls 3DE, Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre

Time: 5-6 December: 9:30am-7pm; 7 December: 9:30am-6:30pm

Admission: Free for both trade and public visitors

Website:www.designinspire.com.hk/



© Scoop Media

