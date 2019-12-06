Christchurch’s Muslim community gives back to Samoa

The Muslim community in Christchurch will pay commemoration to those affected by the measles outbreak in Samoa today.

At Friday prayers a special prayer will be made across Christchurch’s mosques, and the community will make donations to assist Samoa in its ongoing handling of the measles outbreak.

“The amazing support and aid given by New Zealanders after the horrific tragedy of 15th March has helped many in our community start their journey of healing,” says Imam Gamal Fouda.

“Our heart aches for the loss of more than 60 children due to the measles outbreak. We want to say kia kaha Samoa.”

“We want to honour our Pacific neighbours and help them, show them that others care and want them to recover, as so many New Zealanders did for us.”

“We will be collecting from those attending Friday prayers and donating to Samoa directly, and encouraging those in our community to donate themselves also if they want to.”

“We want Samoa to know we are thinking of them and want them to know they are very loved. Asalamu Alikum.”

ends

© Scoop Media

