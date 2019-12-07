NGOCHR: Human Rights Day March Cancelled due to measles

NGOCHR: Human Rights Day March Cancelled!

06/12/19

The NGO Coalition for Human Rights has cancelled the Human Rights Day March scheduled for 10 December 2019 in Suva. The Human Rights Day March has been an annual event celebrating the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948.

“In light of the measles outbreak in Fiji with 18 confirmed cases, we will adhere to the advisory from the Ministry of Health and Medical Services to not hold any large gathering as it would put others at risk,” said NGOCHR Chair, Nalini Singh.

“We respect everyone’s right to health and would request others to do the same. We call on the members of the public to follow preventative measures such as getting immunized and seeking medical attention if required,” she added.

The Coalition calls for strict adherence to the advisory by the Ministry of Health and Medical services by everyone. We urge everyone to uphold the right to health in combatting the measles outbreak. We also wish to acknowledge the hard work being put forward by medical personnel in facilitating the preventative measures. The Coalition will have alternate plans for the day and we urge the members of the public to keep an eye on our social media as to how they can join the commemoration for Human Rights Day.

ENDS.

