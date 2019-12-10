Biopipe Global Completes Commissioning in India

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ / CHENNAI, IN, Dec 9, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Biopipe Global Corp, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lifequest World Corp, with JV partner Biopipe Global India has successfully installed and commissioned 10m3 and 30m3 plants at hotels in India. We are also ready to ship a 30m3 plant to South Africa and await the release of a 108m3 plant by customs in Bangladesh.

Mr. Senthil Kumar, President and CEO of Biopipe Global India, stated "We are thrilled with the results and how quickly we have been able to procure, install and commission the first two plants. We have targeted the hotels first because as of Jan 1, 2020, all hotels with kitchen and laundry must have a sewage treatment plant (STP) on site. There are approximately 1,784,000 hotels in India and Biopipe's small footprint and versatility makes it an ideal, if not the only STP solution for hotels. Everyone was waiting for the demo plants to be fully commissioned and with full EPC capability in place, our focus is now on building our sales pipeline, which continues to grow. We expect to install approximately 1,000m3 in the next 3 to 4 months."

Enes Kutluca, the CEO of Biopipe said, "We are extremely pleased with Mr. Senthil's team's ability to not only overcome initial hurdles but also their ability to assemble, install and commission a plant with limited engagement from our side. We are now very confident that this will allow us to scale very quickly in India."

In South Africa, Biopipe's focus is on leasing and build own operate (BOO) projects, and about to ship the first plant that will be installed at a prominent college in Eastern Cape. Our JV partner, Abrimix expects several orders to follow, once we have successfully commissioned and met the effluent discharge standards. We are confident of meeting the discharge standards. These plants will be leased and expect them to generate significant cashflow for the Company over a long period.

Biopipe, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lifequest, has developed a patented 100% sludge free, chemical free, odor free, silent, easy to assemble and install, scalable, low cost, ecological and virtually maintenance free sewage wastewater treatment system. The treated water exceeds EU Standards for discharge and can be reused for irrigation, flushing and cleaning.



