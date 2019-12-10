Colt connects to Alibaba Cloud in Asia

TOKYO, Dec 10, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Colt Technology Services, a leading provider of agile, high-bandwidth connectivity solutions, today announced that Colt's Dedicated Cloud Access (DCA) service which provides secure and reliable private network connectivity to Cloud Service Providers (CSP's), now also supports connectivity towards Alibaba Cloud, the data intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, in Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Alibaba Cloud is the largest public cloud provider in APAC and top three in the world. It has been added as one of Colt's Cloud Service Provider partners in region. Colt's cloud connectivity service, Dedicated Cloud Access (DCA), provides customers with secure and reliable private network connectivity between enterprise data centres or office locations and the Cloud Service Providers. Customers can reduce their network costs, increase bandwidth throughput, and realise a more consistent network experience than Internet-based connections with Colt's DCA.

Alibaba Cloud attracts enterprises with its elasticity to support variable IT Infrastructure requirements, completeness of the product portfolio, and the reliable and scalable gateway to expand businesses to China. Alibaba Cloud offers multiple services such as ICP support, a stable network, and preparation against cyber attacks, to help international enterprises to get ready to develop and expand their business in China. With its unique offerings and advanced security capabilities, Alibaba Cloud offers a leading solution for cloud migration and the protection of sensitive data.

Colt's President and Regional Executive for Asia, Kenji Hioki said: "We are honored to announce that we are able to provide direct connectivity to Alibaba Cloud. We recognise the importance of global expansion, particularly to China, for international enterprises. By providing direct connectivity to an innovative, global cloud provider like Alibaba Cloud, we can further support our customers' business expansion and partner with them in their cloud based digital transformation strategies."

Leo Liu, General Manager of Alibaba Cloud Hong Kong, Macau and Korea said: "We're very pleased to work with Colt as our NSP partner. Alibaba Cloud has built up over 13 regions in Asia and partnering with a dependable cloud connectivity service provider like Colt is key to our success. We are looking forward to seeing further digital transformations realised by our collaboration."

Alibaba Cloud provides a comprehensive suite of cloud computing services to businesses worldwide, including merchants doing business on Alibaba Group marketplaces, start-ups, corporations and public services.

About Colt

Colt aims to be the leader in enabling customers' digital transformation through agile and on-demand, high bandwidth solutions. The Colt IQ Network connects 900+ data centres across Europe, Asia and North America's largest business hubs, with over 27,500 on net buildings and growing.

Colt has built its reputation on putting customers first. Customers include data intensive organisations spanning over 213 cities in more than 30 countries. Colt is a recognised innovator and pioneer in Software Defined Networks (SDN) and Network Function Virtualisation (NFV). Privately owned, Colt is one of the most financially sound companies in its industry and able to provide the best customer experience at a competitive price. For more information, please visitwww.colt.net.



© Scoop Media

