World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

JCB Releases Muslim Friendly Japan Special Offer Guide

Wednesday, 11 December 2019, 8:23 am
Press Release: Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire

TOKYO, Dec 10, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international opera-tions subsidiary of JCB Co. Ltd., the only international payment brand based in Japan, will re-lease the Muslim Friendly Japan Special Offer Guide, which introduces Muslim friendly restau-rants*1 and special offer services for Muslim JCB cardmembers visiting Japan with their JCB Card.


- Muslim Friendly Japan Special Offer Guide
JCB introduces Muslim-friendly restaurants in Japan and JCB special offer information for Muslims who need to adhere to food restrictions for religious reasons.

Muslim Friendly Japan Special Offer Guide Homepage URL
English https://www.global.jcb/en/consumers/promotions/muslim_friendly.html
Indonesian http://www.id.jcb/id/consumers/promotions/muslim_friendly.html

- Muslim travelers visiting Japan
The scale of the travel market for Muslims was 151 billion dollars in 2015, accounting for 11.2% of the world market, and it is forecast to expand to 243 billion dollars in 2021. The number of international travelers visiting Japan in 2017 was about 440,000 from Malaysia, 12% up year over year, and about 350,000 from Indonesia, 30% up year over year. This shows that an increasing number of Muslim people in some countries in Asia are more likely to travel to Japan, raising the needs of welcoming Muslims in accordance with their religion in Japan.*2

JCB Card is used by over 130 million people around the world, issued in some countries and regions with a lot of Muslims such as Indonesia, India and Pakistan. With the release of the Muslim Friendly Japan Special Offer Guide, JCB aims to enable Muslim people to have their JCB Card enjoy their stay in Japan more.

JCB will meet every customer's expectations with Japanese traditional hospitality, omotenashi, and sensitive caring. It continues the pursuit to be Uniquely Yours for customers so that they can feel that JCB Card is convenient, reliable and nice to have.

*1 This refers to restaurants catering to Muslims. For example, pork-free food or a prayer room. These restaurants are not necessarily certified halal, which guarantees that foods are cooked and manufactured in accordance with Islamic law.
*2 Source: Action plan for Muslim travelers, Japan Tourism Agency

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Madrid Climate Talks: Decade Ending 2019 Likely To Be Hottest On Record

“If we do not take urgent climate action now, then we are heading for a temperature increase of more than 3°C by the end of the century, with ever more harmful impacts on human wellbeing.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Recent Upheavals Inside Iran

In the fortnight since the Internet got switched back on in Iran, the ferocity of the crackdown on the recent demonstrations has become evident. Reportedly, hundreds of people have been killed, thousands wounded and thousands more have been arrested. More>>

ALSO:

UN Emissions Report: World On Course For Climate Spike

Even if countries meet commitments made under the 2015 Paris Agreement, the world is heading for a 3.2 degrees Celsius global temperature rise over pre-industrial levels… More>>

ALSO:

Pacific: Tongan PM 'Akilisi Pohiva Dies, Aged 78

A constant thorn in the side of the monarchy and nobility, Mr Pohiva's lifelong battle for representation had seen him fired from the public service and charged with sedition... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 