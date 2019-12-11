JCB Releases Muslim Friendly Japan Special Offer Guide

TOKYO, Dec 10, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international opera-tions subsidiary of JCB Co. Ltd., the only international payment brand based in Japan, will re-lease the Muslim Friendly Japan Special Offer Guide, which introduces Muslim friendly restau-rants*1 and special offer services for Muslim JCB cardmembers visiting Japan with their JCB Card.



- Muslim Friendly Japan Special Offer Guide

JCB introduces Muslim-friendly restaurants in Japan and JCB special offer information for Muslims who need to adhere to food restrictions for religious reasons.

Muslim Friendly Japan Special Offer Guide Homepage URL

English https://www.global.jcb/en/consumers/promotions/muslim_friendly.html

Indonesian http://www.id.jcb/id/consumers/promotions/muslim_friendly.html

- Muslim travelers visiting Japan

The scale of the travel market for Muslims was 151 billion dollars in 2015, accounting for 11.2% of the world market, and it is forecast to expand to 243 billion dollars in 2021. The number of international travelers visiting Japan in 2017 was about 440,000 from Malaysia, 12% up year over year, and about 350,000 from Indonesia, 30% up year over year. This shows that an increasing number of Muslim people in some countries in Asia are more likely to travel to Japan, raising the needs of welcoming Muslims in accordance with their religion in Japan.*2

JCB Card is used by over 130 million people around the world, issued in some countries and regions with a lot of Muslims such as Indonesia, India and Pakistan. With the release of the Muslim Friendly Japan Special Offer Guide, JCB aims to enable Muslim people to have their JCB Card enjoy their stay in Japan more.

JCB will meet every customer's expectations with Japanese traditional hospitality, omotenashi, and sensitive caring. It continues the pursuit to be Uniquely Yours for customers so that they can feel that JCB Card is convenient, reliable and nice to have.

*1 This refers to restaurants catering to Muslims. For example, pork-free food or a prayer room. These restaurants are not necessarily certified halal, which guarantees that foods are cooked and manufactured in accordance with Islamic law.

*2 Source: Action plan for Muslim travelers, Japan Tourism Agency



