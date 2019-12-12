NZ Students and Grads learning how Asia does business



Twenty-one New Zealand students and recent graduates are about to embark on internships to learn how Asia does business.

The Asia New Zealand Foundation Te Whītau Tūhono has been offering the business internships since 2009 and is continually growing the range of opportunities to keep up with today’s business needs and Asia’s exciting, diverse industries.

The opportunities are at some of Asia’s top companies, and vary from tax, accounting and engineering to digital marketing, blockchain and space technology.

The internships, ranging from six weeks to three months long, give young people a chance to be immersed in an Asian business culture and industry sector, which builds valuable work skills for their futures.

The expenses-paid internships are highly sought after, with more than 550 applications for the 21 internship places.

Asia New Zealand Foundation business director Felicity Roxburgh says she was excited to see young people at the beginning of their careers heading off to Asia.

“We know from experience that these internships have the potential to change the course of people’s lives and careers, so it’s so exciting to see them off on that adventure.”

Research carried out by the Foundation consistently shows that New Zealanders learn the most about Asian places and peoples when they travel. Work placements can offer an even more meaningful insight into those cultures.

“For many young New Zealanders, their future work and lives will be connected with Asia in countless ways – so gaining cultural insights at this early stage will be very beneficial for them,” says Roxburgh.

Some interns have already started work, and others will be leaving between now and February 2020.



