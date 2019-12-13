Announcing Host & Presenters for Global TV Demand Awards



LOS ANGELES, CA – December 12, 2019 Parrot Analytics has signed TV personality/style expert/author Carson Kressley to host the 2nd Annual Global TV Demand Awards on January 21 at NATPE: Miami. Joining Mr. Kressley as presenters will be actors Martin Kove (Cobra Kai), Hailie Sahar (Pose), and Emily Swallow (The Mandalorian).

Carson Kressley became a breakout star in 2003 as the fashion savant on Bravo’s Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, which won a primetime Emmy and gained a worldwide following for Carson. Recently, Carson reconnected with Queer Eye alum Thom Filicia for their interior design show, Get a Room with Carson and Thom, which aired on Bravo. Carson is one of the key judges for VH-1’s Emmy award-winning series RuPaul’s Drag Race. He has also competed on several shows, including Celebrity Apprentice, Worst Cooks of America, and Celebrity Family Feud to raise money and awareness to important charities such as Project Angel Food and the True Colors Fund. In addition, Carson is a New York Times best-selling author with three books to his credit, including his latest Does This Book Make My Butt Look Big? A Cheeky Guide to Feeling Sexier in Your Own Skin & Unleashing Your Personal Style.

On hand to present some of the Global TV Demand Award trophies will be Emily Swallow, who plays The Armorer in Disney+’s mega hit original series The Mandalorian, which is among the top shows in the Most In-Demand Series Debut category. Also presenting will be Martin Kove, who is known for portraying the iconic villain John Kreese in the Karate Kid film series and in the YouTube original revival series Cobra Kai, and Hailie Sahar, who stars as Lulu Abundance, co-founder of the House of Ferocity, in FX’s hit series Pose.



“January’s Global TV Demand Awards will be much bigger and brighter, and that will be in large part due to Carson Kressley’s star power and charisma as our host,” said Wared Seger, CEO, Parrot Analytics. “This time out, we’re featuring many more award categories so we are also delighted to have Martin Kove, Hailie Sahar, and Emily Swallow on hand to help hand out the honors for the most in-demand shows in the world. The show is guaranteed to be filled with many surprises and unscripted moments so if you’re planning on being in Miami for NATPE, you won’t want to miss it.”

Held at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami, the Global TV Demand Awards honors the most in-demand shows of 2019, based on global demand data compiled and analyzed by Parrot Analytics. Awards will be bestowed to the most in-demand shows in the following categories:

Most In-Demand TV Show in the World, Most In-Demand Digital Original in the World, Most In-Demand Drama Series in the World, Most In-Demand Comedy Series in the World, Most In-Demand Series Debut, Most In-Demand Documentary Series in the World, Most In-Demand Variety Series in the World, Most In-Demand Reality Series in the World, Most In-Demand Superhero Series in the World, Most In-Demand Export from Latin America, Most In-Demand Export from Asia, and Most In-Demand Export from Europe.

Parrot Analytics’ measurement of demand for television shows includes social media engagement, video streaming and peer-to-peer protocols, photo sharing, blogging, and research platforms. Parrot Analytics is the only company that captures, weighs, and combines all these different touchpoints into a single measure of global demand for content: The Demand Expressions® metric represents the total audience demand being expressed for any title across all platforms, in any market, around the world. The winners of the 2nd Annual Global TV Demand Awards will be determined based on demand data from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019.

About Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the leading global content demand analytics company for the multi-platform TV business. With the world’s largest TV audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 1.5B daily expressions of demand in over 100 languages from 200+ countries to reveal the content consumers engage with and watch the most across platforms. Parrot Analytics is a trusted partner to some of the biggest media companies and content creators in the world, helping them optimize content workflows in real time. Partnering with companies across the entire content supply chain, from agencies to global direct-to-consumer platforms, Parrot Analytics helps drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increased subscriber growth and retention. The company has offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, Singapore, Mexico City, São Paulo and Auckland. Connect with us on YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

© Scoop Media