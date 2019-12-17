World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN torture prevention body announces forthcoming visits

Tuesday, 17 December 2019, 8:09 am
Press Release: United Nations Human Rights Commissioner

GENEVA (16 December 2019) — The UN Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture announced it will visit Central African Republic in 2020, in addition to its previously announced visits to Argentina, Australia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Lebanon, Madagascar, Nauru and Paraguay.

The visits were decided during the Subcommittee’s final confidential session of this year, held in Geneva from 18 to 22 November.

During the session, the Subcommittee also decided to make public its views, which were originally requested by the National Preventive Mechanism (NPM) of Brazil, on the compatibility of recent legislative changes in Brazil with the Optional Protocol.

The views, which are now available online here, state that the changes made to Brazil’s NPM make it impossible for it to operate in compliance with the Optional Protocol. The Subcommittee recommended that Brazilian authorities and the NPM engage to find solutions to reinforce torture prevention in the country.

In other work during its weeklong session, the Subcommittee also added Niger, which ratified the Optional Protocol in 2014, to the list of States that are significantly overdue in establishing an NPM against torture. The Optional Protocol obliges States parties to establish an NPM in their country within one year of ratification. Other States parties who are also currently substantially overdue in complying with this obligation are: Benin, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Chile, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Liberia, Mongolia, Nauru, Nigeria and the Philippines.

In this session, the Subcommittee also adopted the confidential reports on its visits to Costa Rica, to be sent to the state authorities and as well as the National Preventive Mechanism.

The Subcommittee has a mandate to visit States that have ratified the Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture, and assist those States in preventing torture and ill-treatment of people deprived of their liberty. The Subcommittee communicates its observations and recommendations to States through confidential reports, which it encourages countries to make public.

In 2019, the Subcommittee completed visits to Cabo Verde, Costa Rica, Ghana, Senegal, Sri Lanka, Switzerland and the United Kingdom of Great Britain.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from United Nations Human Rights Commissioner on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Madrid Climate Talks: Decade Ending 2019 Likely To Be Hottest On Record

“If we do not take urgent climate action now, then we are heading for a temperature increase of more than 3°C by the end of the century, with ever more harmful impacts on human wellbeing.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Recent Upheavals Inside Iran

In the fortnight since the Internet got switched back on in Iran, the ferocity of the crackdown on the recent demonstrations has become evident. Reportedly, hundreds of people have been killed, thousands wounded and thousands more have been arrested. More>>

ALSO:

UN Emissions Report: World On Course For Climate Spike

Even if countries meet commitments made under the 2015 Paris Agreement, the world is heading for a 3.2 degrees Celsius global temperature rise over pre-industrial levels… More>>

ALSO:

Pacific: Tongan PM 'Akilisi Pohiva Dies, Aged 78

A constant thorn in the side of the monarchy and nobility, Mr Pohiva's lifelong battle for representation had seen him fired from the public service and charged with sedition... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 