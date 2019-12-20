World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Worldpay From FIS Opens New Doors for JCB Card Acceptance

Friday, 20 December 2019, 3:08 pm
Press Release: Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire

JACKSONVILLE, FLA., Dec 19, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - FIS(TM) (NYSE: FIS) today announced an agreement with JCB, the leading issuer and acquirer in Japan and a global payment network. Worldpay, FIS' global eCommerce platform, will allow businesses operating in Japan to accept payments by JCB cards. With this agreement, Worldpay now provides a comprehensive eCommerce solution for enterprise merchants operating in Japan.

Worldpay merchants selling online in Japan will now be able to streamline their payments technology and settlements by accepting more types of card payments through a single integration rather than multiple third-party contracts.

The eCommerce market in Japan is growing rapidly. Worth an estimated JPY17.9 trillion ($162.8 billion) in 2018, the market is expected to grow 28 percent by 2022[1] as local and international retailers scale up their online offerings in Japan. To win in the booming marketplace, merchants operating in Japan which broaden their payments portfolio will give consumers the ability to pay in their preferred way.

Worldpay has been supporting JCB's merchant acquiring business internationally since the 1990s.

"As we always seek ways to improve customer experiences among JCB cardmembers worldwide, partnering with a global eCommerce payments leader like Worldpay gives us wider exposure to the eCommerce firms doing business in Japan and international markets," said Yutaka Nakazawa, Executive Vice President, Head of Acquiring Sales and Marketing - Partner Relations, JCB Co., Ltd. "By driving broader payments acceptance among eCommerce merchants, JCB stands to become the preferred method of payment as consumers shift to buying goods and services online."

"Japan's eCommerce market is set to be a powerhouse of growth over the next few years and being able to offer businesses a broad portfolio of card brands is key to merchant success in the region," said Mark Heimbouch, President of Worldpay Merchant Solutions, FIS. "We are committed to delivering modern, leading-edge solutions in Japan and around the globe to help merchants run their operations more cost-effectively, connect with customers in more meaningful ways, and grow their businesses."

[1] GlobalData. "Japan Cards & Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2022".

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our 55,000 people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a Fortune 500(R) company and is a member of Standard & Poor's 500(R) Index. To learn more, visitwww.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/FIStoday), LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/fis) and Twitter (@FISGlobal).

About JCB

JCB is a global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 30 million merchants as well as cash advance locations around the world. JCB cards are now issued in 24 countries and territories, with more than 130 million cardmembers. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit:www.global.jcb/en/

