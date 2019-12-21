World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Global Demand Share for Netflix Originals Ticks Down

Saturday, 21 December 2019, 10:05 am
Press Release: Parrot Analytics

SVOD Market Report: Global Demand Share for Netflix Originals Ticks Down in Q3 2019

Each quarter we analyze the global market share of the leading SVOD services, based on how much demand exists in each market for their original content over the last 24 months.

Led by the release of a new season of Stranger Things, in Q3 2019 Netflix Originals had the highest share of demand for digital original series with 61.3% global demand share.

However, this was down 1.3 percentage points from Netflix's Q2 2019 share of 62.6%, continuing its multi-quarter global demand share decline.

We found that Amazon Prime Video had the largest demand gain in this period, growing to 12.4% global demand share from the previous quarter’s 10.8% demand share.

Parrot Analytics operates the world's largest TV content analytics dataset, enabling us to analyze demand for content in 100+ territories around the world, for all content genres, across all TV platforms.

We have published our full findings in the latest edition of The Global Television Demand Report: Covering 10 global markets, this report takes a look at SVOD market share trends, genre trends and the content demand distribution of selected digital originals in each market.

Here are our top-line findings revealing the audience demand for Netflix Originals compared to all digital original series in a market. Based on audience demand data for digital originals, here is Netflix's market share in each market:

- Peru 71.2%
- The Philippines 68.8%
- Colombia 68.6%
- Greece 66.4%
- Poland 66.0%
- GLOBAL 61.3%
- Malaysia 60.0%
- United States 59.9%
- United Kingdom 59.1%
- Vietnam 56.8%
- Argentina 56.5%

I have included below a snapshot of select markets in our report - the United States, the United Kingdom and Argentina. The full report can also be downloaded here.

