Staah & Negete celebrate success with partners in Colombo

[Colombo, 7th January 2020] Building on the milestone achieved, of reaching 10,000 partner properties, STAAH, one of the world’s leading hospitality technology solutions provider, along with Negete, the authorised reseller of STAAH in Sri Lanka, hosted a networking event.

Meant for decision-makers of the hospitality industry, the focus of event was networking, celebrating mutual successes with partners. and establishing further commitment towards Sri Lankan market.

The leading names in the hospitality industry along with prominent media houses gathered for an evening of meet-and-greet with industry peers.

Thrilled with the turnout, Rajesh Ghanshani, Director Business Development, STAAH - Indian Subcontinent said, “The event was a wonderful opportunity to connect with our partners from around Sri Lanka. It was exciting to see the place buzzing with professionals sharing conversations, and bonding together, as also, it was also inspiring to see business connections and friendships unfold as our affiliates continue growing their business, and strengthening the power of our brand”.

Sharing his thoughts on the event, Brian Walter, Managing Director Negete said, “At Negete we are proud to partner with STAAH and bring bleeding-edge technology solutions for the hospitality industry of Sri Lanka. This has allowed us to help our clients increase efficiency and online revenue. This year, together with STAAH, we organised a free seminar to motivate properties, regardless of them being our client or not, to help them recover from the catastrophe that hit Sri Lanka in April. We are indeed happy that STAAH is very committed to the Sri Lankan market and our partnership and supporting us in our initiatives.”

About STAAH:

STAAH Ltd is a New Zealand-based technology company that specialises in cloud-based channel management and booking engine for accommodation providers to maximise online revenue. Founded by Gavin Jeddo in 2008, a pioneer in the field of distribution technology, STAAH’s industry-leading technology powers a property’s distribution through online travel agencies (OTA), direct bookings and digital marketing services. STAAH works with more than 10,000 partner properties in more than 90 countries through its operations in New Zealand, India, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, UAE and UK.

About Negete:

Negete, which stands for Next Generation Technologies, the authorised reseller of STAAH in Sri Lanka, is a global IT company founded on advancing organisations through modern technology. They have highly skilled and specialised teams in Australia and Sri Lanka dedicated to providing high quality solutions and services with technological novelty in the areas of Mobile, Cloud and Hospitality. In Sri Lanka, Negete focuses mainly on the hospitality market and help its clients; hotels, resorts, motels, hostels, B&Bs & homestays, succeed by increasing their online revenue. Negete has acquired over 350 properties in Sri Lanka over the last 4 years and helped them increase productivity and profits.





