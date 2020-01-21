World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

TV legends Meredith Vieira & Jerry Springer joining Awards

Tuesday, 21 January 2020, 8:21 am
Press Release: Parrot Analytics

Joining host Carson Kressley for the 2nd Annual Global TV Demand Awards taking place tomorrow, January 21, will be two of daytime TV’s most recognizable personalities: Meredith Vieira and Jerry Springer. Presented by Parrot Analytics, the show will be live from the NATPE Miami Marketplace + Conference in the Fontainebleau Hotel and will stream via http://www.globaltvdemandawards.com starting at 5 pm ET.

Meredith Vieira has been a popular fixture on television for nearly 40 years, beginning her career in broadcast journalism and becoming a household name through her hosting roles on shows like Today, The View, and Who Wants to be a Millionaire. Her latest game show series, 25 Words or Less, is currently in syndication. Ms. Vieira will be presenting the Global Iconic Demand Award to David Crane and Marta Kauffman, co-creators of the perennial fan-favorite TV comedy series Friends.

Jerry Springer is a cultural icon who is best known as the host of his own legendary talk show The Jerry Springer Show, which ran for 27 years. In September 2019, Mr. Springer debuted a new courtroom show, Judge Jerry. He will join the Global TV Demand Awards to announce the winner of the Most In-Demand Reality Show in the World.

Previously announced presenters include actors Martin Kove (Cobra Kai), Esai Morales (Titans), Hailie Sahar (Pose), and Emily Swallow (The Mandalorian).


Parrot Analytics is the leading global content demand analytics company for the multi-platform TV business. With the world’s largest TV audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 1.5B daily expressions of demand in over 100 languages from 200+ countries to reveal the content consumers engage with and watch the most across platforms. Parrot Analytics is a trusted partner to some of the biggest media companies and content creators in the world, helping them optimize content workflows in real time. Partnering with companies across the entire content supply chain, from agencies to global direct-to-consumer platforms, Parrot Analytics helps drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increased subscriber growth and retention. The company has offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, Singapore, Mexico City, São Paulo and Auckland. Connect with us on YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.


