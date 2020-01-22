World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Suprema unveils its Latest Facial Recognition Solution

Wednesday, 22 January 2020, 8:33 am
Press Release: Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire

Tuesday, 21 January 2020, 18:00 HKT/SGT

Suprema unveils its Latest Facial Recognition Solution at INTERSEC 2020


SEOUL, KOREA, Jan 21, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Suprema Inc., a leading global provider of biometrics and security solutions, unveiled its latest facial recognition solution at INTERSEC 2020, the largest security exhibition in the Middle East, held in Dubai from January 19 to 21. At the show, Suprema showcased its latest mobile credential solution, facial recognition technology and enterprise access control solutions.


In particular, the company announced the new FaceStation, which will be released this year, and successfully introduces significant improvements over existing face recognition products. The company expects to see high growth in the facial recognition market, as it receives inquiries from various customers before its launch in the 2nd half of the year.

Suprema also offers a unique and differentiated value with its BioStar 2 platform, a web-based, open, and integrated security platform that provides comprehensive functionality for access control and time & attendance. It offers a broadened solution that can control various accesses in multiple spaces and manage all credentials including fingerprint, card, face, mobile and QR.

About Suprema

Suprema is a leading global provider of biometrics and security. By combining world renowned biometric algorithms with superior engineering, Suprema has introduced a number of technology initiatives and innovations to the security industry over the last couple of decades. Suprema's extensive portfolio includes biometric access control systems, time & attendance solutions, fingerprint live scanners, mobile authentication solutions and embedded fingerprint modules. Suprema has established itself as a premium global brand in the physical security industry and has a worldwide sales network in over 130 countries. Suprema has no.1 market share in biometric access control in the EMEA region and was named to the world's top 50 security manufacturers. For more information, please visitwww.supremainc.com.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Gordon Campbell: Chilling The Warm Fuzzies About The US/China Trade Deal

Hold the champagne, folks. This week’s China/US deal is more about a change in tone between the world’s two biggest economies – thank goodness they’re not slapping more tariffs on each other! - than a landmark change in substance. The high ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Iran Aftermath

So, evidently, you can get away with murder. It looks as though a further escalation in the ongoing war between Iran and the US has been avoided – mainly thanks to Iran NOT responding in kind to the recklessly unhinged behaviour by the United States. ... More>>

ALSO:

COP25 Ends: World Screams Out For Action But Climate Summit Whispers

“The world is screaming out for climate action but this summit had responded with a whisper. The poorest nations are in a sprint for survival yet many governments have barely moved from the starting blocks. Instead of committing to more ambitious cuts in emissions, countries have argued over technicalities." More>>

ALSO:

Madrid Climate Talks: Decade Ending 2019 Likely To Be Hottest On Record

“If we do not take urgent climate action now, then we are heading for a temperature increase of more than 3°C by the end of the century, with ever more harmful impacts on human wellbeing.” More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 