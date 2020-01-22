World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

JCB expands its merchant network with Nets Group in Finland

Wednesday, 22 January 2020, 8:34 am
Press Release: Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire

Tuesday, 21 January 2020, 15:00 HKT/SGT

LONDON, Jan 21, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - JCB International, Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., and Nordic-based payment service provider Nets Group, today announce the wider enablement of JCB payment acceptance by Nets merchants in Finland.

This latest strategic expansion initially enables over 18,000 businesses across Finland to accept JCB payments through the Nets Merchant Services platform. This will provide JCB's growing Russian and Japanese cardmember base with the opportunity to shop with ease and peace of mind whilst they visit the country.

JCB and Nets Merchant Services will continue, during 2020, to enable well known consumer brands in Finland to further increase JCB acceptance across the country.

This ongoing partnership strengthens JCB's coverage across the Nordics, and further enhances the payment brand's goal to expand its network of 33 million merchant partners and provide a unique and seamless shopping experience to its 136 million global cardmembers.

Mr. Tsuyoshi Notani, Managing Director, JCB International (Europe) Ltd., said: "The growth of JCB acceptance in Finland further aids our intent to expand even further afield by working with more partners in markets where our cardmembers demand it. This includes our growing base of cardmembers in Russia, so they can pay for goods and services."

Petri Carpen, Head of Large Accounts at Nets in Finland said: "Finland is an important gateway for JCB's Asian cardmembers visiting Europe. According to Visit Finland 2017 data, the number of trips made by Chinese visitors to the country rose 63 percent, with spend averaging 1,263 euros per person per trip, outspending visitors from all other countries. This initial phase of JCB acceptance will enable our merchants across Finland to tap into this increasingly important tourism channel."

About Nets Group

At Nets, we see easier products and solutions as the foundation for growth and progress - both in commerce and society. With headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark, and more than 4,000 employees located across Europe, we help financial institutions, businesses and merchants across Europe make tomorrow a little easier for their customers while delivering unrivalled security and stability. Powering payment solutions for an easier tomorrow.

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes over 33 million merchants and over a million cash advance locations in the world. JCB cards are now issued in 24 countries and territories, with more than 136 million Cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and Cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide.

ends

