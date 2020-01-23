World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Average Debt per UK Citizen is £37k, Among Highest Globally

Thursday, 23 January 2020, 8:23 am
Press Release: Psychic Ventures Ltd

Data gathered by LearnBonds.com shows that each UK citizen owes £37,434 of the national debt. This figure places the UK citizens as the fourth most indebted globally.

UK Debt Per Citizen Fourth Highest Globally

Japan nationals rank top with a public debt per person of £68,095, followed by the United States at £53,377 while Belgium takes the third slot with £38,375.

Based on the data, the UK ranks second-highest in Europe after Belgium. The two countries have a difference in debt per person £941 representing 2.4%.

The UK debt per citizen remains significantly lower than the United States with a percentage difference of 29.8% with a variation of 45% when compared to Japan. The US and Japan have a national debt of £8.63 trillion, and £17.63 trillion respectively.

From the data, the UK’s national debt per citizen is almost three times higher than China. The two countries have a percentage difference of 88%. China also enjoys a lower national debt at £6.41 trillion. As per the report,

“With Brexit, future generations might have a greater burden of debt upon the future. This situation might be worsened considering that financial experts are projecting a further slow economic growth as a result of Brexit."

The full story, statistics and information can be read here: https://learnbonds.com/news/average-debt-per-uk-citizen-is-37k-among-the-highest-globally-new-report-reveals/



