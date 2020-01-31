World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

JCB Partners with Oceanpayment for Merchant Acquiring

Friday, 31 January 2020, 4:07 pm
Press Release: Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire

Hong Kong & Tokyo, Jan 31, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd. ("JCBI"), the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only international payment brand, and Oceanpayment Co., Ltd., China's leading cross-border payment brand, announced that they signed a License Agreement to start JCB merchant acquiring business. In order to strengthen the cooperative relationship, Mr. Hirohiko Sugiyama, Managing Director of JCB International (Asia) Ltd. and Lanny Yang, Co-Founder and EVP of Oceanpayment made greetings in Hong Kong to announce the partnership.

As cross-border e-commerce continues to develop, merchants are looking for ways to grow their business and increase sales by accessing more customers all over the world. Oceanpayment, a global payment service provider offering more than 500 various payment methods in 200 countries and regions all over the world, works with merchants from travel, entertainment, retail, dining and many other industries and helps businesses offer their customers preferable payment methods.

JCB has established itself as the first and only international payment brand from Japan, with more than 136.1 million cardmembers and about 33 million merchants as of September 2019.

The partnership with JCB enables Oceanpayment to become JCB's acquiring partner to provide cross-border payment services for JCB's global cardmembers in more diverse consumption scenarios.

Mr. Hirohiko Sugiyama, Managing Director, JCB International (Asia) Ltd., said: "With the rapid growth of mobile payment and international travel in Asia, Oceanpayment's flexible and multi-scenario payment solutions will better satisfy our cardholders' consumption experience. So it's a pleasure for us to sign the licensee agreement with Oceanpayment, and we believe this partnership will contribute to the development of our acquiring business."

"JCB's global development is in line with Oceanpayment's international expansion. We are glad for the partnership with JCB and believe we will create new opportunities and open new markets for our e-commerce clients together," said Lanny Yang, Co-Founder and EVP of Oceanpayment.

About Oceanpayment

Oceanpayment, a global payment service provider strives to offer safe, convenient, professional and simple payment solutions to merchants conducting cross-border business. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Oceanpayment comprises a group of experts who have years of working experience and in-depth understanding in the payment industry. Operating globally, we have set up Technology & Operation Centers or Business Entities in Shenzhen, Australia, America, Europe and Singapore. Serving thousands of merchants who are covering billions of U.S. dollars of transactions monthly in 200 countries, Oceanpayment helps businesses of all sizes, from small to large enterprises, accept and process payments to maximize business opportunities and revenue growth by offering over 500 payment methods in one platform. For more information:www.oceanpayment.com

