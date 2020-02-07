World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Educators, Policymakers & Leaders to Assess the Future

Friday, 7 February 2020, 8:36 am
Press Release: Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire

Educators, Policymakers & Technology Leaders to Assess the Future of Filipino Education at EduTECH Philippines


Philippines, Feb 6, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - The 4th annual EduTECH Philippines 2020 which will be held on 19-20 February at SMX Convention Center, Manila will once again bring together the Philippines' entire education ecosystem to discuss new strategies, pedagogies and innovations to bring 21st-century quality education to all in the Philippines.

Opening the event is Ms Atima Joshi, Founding Principal, Middleton International School, Singapore who will be delivering a keynote on Capacity building of educators. In the afternoon, Mr Craig Kemp, Owner and Global Edtech Consultant Ignite EdTech and Mr Raphael Nikko Almazar, Key Accounts Manager, Lenovo (Singapore) Pte Ltd will address the audience with insights into Education 4.0: The Future of Education and Smart Schools: K12 IT Leaders Insight respectively.

On the second day of the event, Mr Paul Roland Alfonso-Maiquez, Director of Technology, VERSO International School, Bangkok, Mr John Fong, Chief Executive Officer, SP Jain School of Global Management and Ms Emie Baylon, EdTech Coordinator, De La Salle Santiago Zobel School kickstart the morning with insights on Robotics, STEAM and Classrooms of the Future. Fr. Benigno Beltran, Chief Learning Strategist, The Philippine Sustainability Challenge will conclude the afternoon keynotes with case studies on Collaboration and Technopreneurship.

In addition to the visionary keynotes, there will be a series of case studies and sharing sessions across six theatres of content - K-12, Tertiary, STEAM, Tech Innovation, Learning Spaces, Smart School & Campus and #teachtechtalks. Over 200 inspirational speakers from across the Philippines will address key issues including K-12 strategies, tertiary education, flipped learning, digital storytelling, integrated STEM education, education 4.0, makerspaces, partnerships & stakeholder management in education and more.

Besides the conference, the exhibition will feature a showcase of the latest education technologies by over 70 industry players and a maker space with hands-on activities by Science Center Singapore. Some of the exhibiting companies include Lenovo, Microsoft, Intel, Canvas, Oracle, Zoho Corp, GO Philippines and more.

The two-day free-to-attend conference and exhibition are expected to gather over 4,000 education stakeholders from the Philippines and beyond.

About EduTECH Philippines 2020
Date: 19-20 February 2020
Conference & Exhibition opening hours: 09:00 am
Registration & badge collection starts from 08:00am
Venue: Level 2, Function Room 1-5, SMX Convention Center, Manila, Philippines
Website: http://bit.ly/39cTUUZac

