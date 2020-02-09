Daniil Vesnenoks Vs. Aleksander Kolontay Official For WKN European Featherweight MMA Title

LNK Fight Night 14 takes place at Arena Riga in Riga, Latvia on Saturday, February 8. The event features a series of boxing, kickboxing and MMA bouts with WKN European title contested on the night.

Daniil Vesnenoks of Latvia defends his WKN European featherweight MMA title against unbeaten challenger Aleksander Kolontay of Ukraine. At the official weigh-in ceremony the champion weighed-in at 67.8 kg. The challenger was 67.6 kg.

Latvian mixed martial artist Daniil Vesnenoks (10-2) claimed the belt by submission in the second round against Davide Di Deo at the previous LNK Fight Night in October 2019. Prior to that he submitted Wilbert Huaman also in Round 2.

Undefeated Aleksander Kolontay (5-0) of Ukraine won his previous bout in August 2019 by unanimous decision against Nazar Dolishnyak. Before that he submitted Sergey Khimich in the first round.

Also on the night, Latvian Raimonds Aukstikalnis and Colombian-Spanish Jeronimo Sacasas square off in WKN European super middleweight kickboxing title eliminator. The winner will challenge the current champion Samuel Dbili at the upcoming BFS 2 in Nimes, France on March 14. The athletes weighed-in at 79.8 kg and 79.6 kg, respectively.

In the main event of LNK Fight Night 14 Arturs Gorlovs (6-1) of Latvia and Amine Boucetta (7-3) of Belgium meet in a six-round boxing bout at heavyweight.

LNK Fight Night 14 is presented by the leading promoters in Baltic region Vadim Milov and Eugene Sapronenko. President of World Kickboxing Network Stephane Cabrera attends the event.

LNK Fight Night 14 airs on FITE pay-per-view. The complete fight card can be found below.

Fight Card

Arturs Gorlovs vs. Amine Boucetta – boxing heavyweight 6, rounds

Daniik Vesnenoks vs. Aleksander Kolontay – MMA featherweight, 3 rounds

Vahram Vardanyan vs. Jonas Segu – boxing lightweight, 6 rounds

Marcis Grundulis vs. Leonel Rodrigo Labre – boxing super lightweight, 6 rounds

Oskars Grosmanis vs. Anatolii Burdiian – boxing middleweight, 6 rounds

Nikita Smirnovs vs. Imani Daudi Kawaya – boxing light heavyweight, 4 rounds

Francis Rozentals vs. Stefano Manfredi – boxing middleweight, 4 rounds

Elvis Veisbergs vs. Francesco Schiattone – boxing welterweight, 4 rounds

Sergey Marcenko vs. Oruam Racso Romero Camacho – boxing welterweight, 4 rounds

Emils Spiss vs. Ionut Trandafir Ilie – boxing super welterweight, 4 rounds

Raimonds Aukstikalnis vs. Jeronimo Sacasas – kickboxing super middleweight, 3 rounds

© Scoop Media

