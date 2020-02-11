World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Bachelet And Ugandan Government Sign New Agreement On UN Human Rights Country Office

Tuesday, 11 February 2020, 4:16 am
Press Release: UN Human Rights Council

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Sunday signed a new agreement with the Government of Uganda maintaining the presence of a UN Human Rights office in the country for the next three years.

Bachelet and Uganda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sam K. Kutesa, signed the agreement at the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union in Addis Ababa.

The signing of the agreement maintains the presence of the UN Human Rights Office 14 years after it was first established in Uganda. The High Commissioner noted that much progress has been made during the course of those 14 years, but said her office is ready to continue to assist Uganda on other areas where more progress is still required.

Under the new agreement, the Uganda Country Office will undertake a range of activities including:

  1. Advising and assisting the Government of Uganda on policies, programmes and measures for the promotion and protection of human rights in Uganda;
  2. Strengthening the capacity of human rights institutions, civil society organisations and other relevant actors to promote and protect human rights;
  3. Advising and supporting the Uganda Human Rights Commission in the implementation of international human rights norms and standards and outcomes of the human rights ‘mechanisms’;*
  4. Monitoring the human rights situation in Uganda in partnership with the Uganda Human Rights Commission;
  5. Providing training activities on the international human rights system for Government officials of interested States in the region, as well as national human rights institutions and civil society organisations.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from UN Human Rights Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Rise Of Klobuchar And Bloomberg

Oh, the burden of being the front-runner. In 2016, when he was still the feisty underdog, Vermont senator Bernie Sanders set his campaign alight by beating Hillary Clinton in neighbouring New Hampshire by a resounding 60-39% margin. Yesterday, Sanders won again in New Hampshire. This time though only by a 1.3% margin over Pete Buttigieg, with Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar reasonably close behind in third place. More>>

ALSO:

Crisis and Opportunity: The ‘Deal of the Century’

After several postponements, US President, Donald Trump, has finally revealed the details of his Middle East plan, dubbed ‘Deal of the Century’, in a press conference in Washington on January 28. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Iran Aftermath

So, evidently, you can get away with murder. It looks as though a further escalation in the ongoing war between Iran and the US has been avoided – mainly thanks to Iran NOT responding in kind to the recklessly unhinged behaviour by the United States. ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 