S-Cube Smartboard With UC.NOW Meeting Software Launched For 'Work-At-Home' & 'Minimal In-Person Meetings' Needs

Hong Kong-based software developer UC NOW Communication Limited and audio visual computing equipment provider S-Cube today announced the launch of their collaboration: an upgraded version of Model UP inclusive of UC.NOW online communication & collaboration software.

"While the timing of this new product was not by design, we are nevertheless grateful that it can be launched at a time when businesses and institutions alike are all seeking cost-effective, quick-turnaround and easy to use online meeting solutions, to minimize unnecessary closed-environment multi-party contact, or for Greater China regional operations to ease disruptions to inter-office communication and training as a result of border closures and mandatory quarantine measures," said Mr. Simon Tsoi, Director of S-Cube.

The UC.NOW real time communication and collaboration software included with the enhanced Model UP provides a comprehensive meeting scheduling and management workflow. After inputting details of the invited participants and selecting meeting start time, the software will automatically process the scheduling workflow, from issue of email invitations, seek confirmation or enable change of start time, automatic schedule update and send out of pre-meeting reminders with one-click-to-start meeting URL link.

"The meeting can begin directly on the Model UP board at the scheduled starting time, while the other participants can join on their computers, smart phones or tablets using popular browsers such as Chrome, Safari and Mozilla Firefox. For PRC users, they can also join using QQ and 360," Mr. Tsoi added.

The Model UP Interactive smartboard have rapidly gained popularity in recent years, thanks to its versatility and feature-richness versus traditional projection equipment. The incorporation of UC.NOW software quickly elevates it from use in a single meeting room to becoming a multi-party online meeting solution that easily connects off-site participants at different locations into the same "virtual face-to-face" session to discuss and to collaborate by sharing files and viewing the same Model UP white board screen in real time.

"We chose to bundle UC.NOW partner in our enhanced product, not only because of its high-quality text, voice and video communication, but more importantly because of its ease of use. Time is of the essence in today's business environment. We want the ramp-up time for using this new solution to be as little as possible. We also provide delivery, installation and introduction on how to start using UC.NOW," Mr. Tsoi added. "No additional apps or plug-ins installation are required to use UC.NOW, and invited meeting guests do not need their own UC.NOW account to participate in the online session."

"Designed, developed and hosted in Hong Kong, UC.NOW focuses not only on technical development but also in having in place comprehensive workflows and tools to enable systematic organizing and managing of online sessions. Being a local company with on-the-ground resources, we are in a unique position to work closely with local customers and respond quickly to changing needs and circumstances by fine tuning and customizing UC.NOW to best fit evolving needs," said Mr. Alfred Lin, UC Now Communication Limited's Account Manager (e-Commerce Solution). "While the situation with the coronavirus is worrying and unfortunate, I am pleased the enhanced S-Cube Interactive Smart Board With UC.NOW Online Meeting Software can be market ready in time to help relieve business pressures where needed."

