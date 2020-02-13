World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

African Development Bank Approves $1 Million Grant For Uganda To Stem Ebola Transmission

Thursday, 13 February 2020, 8:18 am
Press Release: APO Group

The African Development Bank (AfDB.org) has released a $1 million grant to Uganda to help the East African country tackle an outbreak of the Ebola virus.

The grant to support Uganda’s National Ebola Viral Disease (EVD) Preparedness and Response Plan, was approved in January. Funds have been disbursed through the World Health Organization (WHO), which is the implementing agency.

The grant follows a request by the Government of Uganda to the African Development Bank to support the country’s efforts in containing the Ebola scourge that has so far killed three people in the East African nation. The Bank is working with Uganda’s Ministry of Health, and the WHO, a specialized agency of the United Nations on health-related issues.

The agreement was signed by the Bank’s Uganda Country Manager, Kennedy Mbekeani, Uganda’s Minister of Finance Planning and Economic Development, Matia Kasaija, and Dr. Rebecca Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO’s Regional Director for Africa.

The funds will be used for the management of suspected and confirmed EVD cases in Uganda, including the procurement and distribution of medical supplies, and care of people affected by Ebola. The grant will also be used to strengthen readiness and capacity at the national level and in high-risk districts, including training and emergency support. With this support, response teams will be quickly deployed and surveillance of the disease will be strengthened.

The Bank praised the Ugandan government for its vigilance, and called upon other development partners to support its efforts to stem transmission of Ebola infection and prevent new outbreaks in non-affected areas.

The Government of Uganda’s request for emergency relief assistance will help to save and protect lives, and restore the normal livelihoods and economic activity of people in 31 districts in the country. The request falls within the Bank’s revised policy guidelines and procedures for emergency relief assistance. Uganda’s Ebola response plan is aligned with the Bank’s High priority which aims to “Improve the quality of life for the people of Africa.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from APO Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Rise Of Klobuchar And Bloomberg

Oh, the burden of being the front-runner. In 2016, when he was still the feisty underdog, Vermont senator Bernie Sanders set his campaign alight by beating Hillary Clinton in neighbouring New Hampshire by a resounding 60-39% margin. Yesterday, Sanders won again in New Hampshire. This time though only by a 1.3% margin over Pete Buttigieg, with Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar reasonably close behind in third place. More>>

ALSO:

Crisis and Opportunity: The ‘Deal of the Century’

After several postponements, US President, Donald Trump, has finally revealed the details of his Middle East plan, dubbed ‘Deal of the Century’, in a press conference in Washington on January 28. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Iran Aftermath

So, evidently, you can get away with murder. It looks as though a further escalation in the ongoing war between Iran and the US has been avoided – mainly thanks to Iran NOT responding in kind to the recklessly unhinged behaviour by the United States. ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 