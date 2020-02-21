World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

On World Social Justice Day, The UN Labour Agency Says ‘put People And Planet First

Friday, 21 February 2020, 11:52 am
Press Release: United Nations

World Bank/Eric Miller

Reduce inequality around the world, the United Nations labour agency urged on Thursday, World Social Justice Day.

The gap between the rich and the poor is larger than previously thought. Globally, the poorest 20 per cent of any given country needs an average of more than 11 years to earn what the richest earns in one, according to the International Labor Organization (ILO).

And in lower-income countries, the situation is even worse. According to ILO, someone in the poorest 20 per cent of the population needs over 26 years to earn what the richest 20 per cent does in one.

This is because in lower-income countries, the rich earn a much larger share of income than in the rest of the world, which comes at the expense of everyone else, especially the poorest.

Inequality in lower-income countries is particularly dangerous as large sections of the population live in extremely vulnerable conditions. So, by underestimating inequality, the world risks failing key challenges in its poorest nations.

International Labour Organization@ilo

Tomorrow is World Day of Social Justice and we want to know why you think the Future of Work should put

People and

Planet first.

Here's how

https://www.ilo.org/global/about-the-ilo/newsroom/news/WCMS_736427/lang--en/index.htm …#MyFutureOurPlanet

199

5:02 AM - Feb 20, 2020

Twitter Ads info and privacy

Social justice is a fundamental condition for people to coexist in peace and prosperity, within and between nations. It is also at the heart of the Organization’s global mission for development and human dignity.

What is social justice?

Social justice is based on equal rights for all peoples and the possibility for everyone, without discrimination, to benefit from economic and social progress around the world.

Promoting social justice is not just about increasing income and creating jobs, it spotlights human rights, dignity and freedom of expression for workers, along with economic, social and political autonomy.

Everyone can contribute to social justice by defending gender equality or the rights of indigenous peoples and migrants.

Social justice flourishes when gender, age, race, ethnicity, religion, culture or disability barriers are struck down.

Closing inequality gaps

At UN Headquarters in New York, ILO commemorated the Day with a special event dedicated to closing the inequalities gap to achieve social justice.

ILO Senior Programme Officer Amber Barth chaired a discussion, in which she painted a picture of a decline in labour income, an uptick in global unemployment, slowing economic growth and a lack of new jobs being created.

“While work remains one of the best ways to get out and stay out of poverty…it is becoming increasingly difficult for people to find jobs”, she said, affirming the need for a new development trajectory.

The meeting highlighted that policies were needed to reduce inequalities.

For her part, the UN Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic, Mirgul Moldoisaeva, stressed that social justice was an “essential condition” for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

She called 2020 “a landmark year” as it marks the 10th anniversary of the 2030 Development Agenda and maintained the social justice issues today are “more relevant than ever before”.

Ms. Moldoisaeva said the year provides new incentives to implement “outlying plans for sustainable development, including social justice”.

‘Make your voice heard’

The UN labour agency believes that the only way to achieve social justice is to put people and the planet first, fight inequality, reduce poverty and tackle climate change.

So, on World Social Justice Day 2020, ILO launched a global campaign to ask everyone to make their voice heard.

To do this, the UN agency is asking everyone to share their thoughts on social justice by posting a ten-second video with the hashtag #MyFutureOurPlanet and tagging three people so they too can share their views.

ILO maintains that this is a platform to showcase everyone's voices.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from United Nations on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Julian Assange : Extradition Case Finally Heading To Court

Julian Assange's extradition case is finally heading to court – here's what to expect More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Rise Of Klobuchar And Bloomberg

Oh, the burden of being the front-runner. In 2016, when he was still the feisty underdog, Vermont senator Bernie Sanders set his campaign alight by beating Hillary Clinton in neighbouring New Hampshire by a resounding 60-39% margin. Yesterday, Sanders won again in New Hampshire. This time though only by a 1.3% margin over Pete Buttigieg, with Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar reasonably close behind in third place. More>>

ALSO:

Crisis and Opportunity: The ‘Deal of the Century’

After several postponements, US President, Donald Trump, has finally revealed the details of his Middle East plan, dubbed ‘Deal of the Century’, in a press conference in Washington on January 28. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Iran Aftermath

So, evidently, you can get away with murder. It looks as though a further escalation in the ongoing war between Iran and the US has been avoided – mainly thanks to Iran NOT responding in kind to the recklessly unhinged behaviour by the United States. ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 