Tomini Shipping Has Been Approved And Registered For Listing At NOTC

DUBAI, UAE, Feb 25, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Tomini Shipping, a world-class ship owner and operator in the dry bulk sector with operations in the UAE and India, has registered on the Norwegian Over the Counter market (the "NOTC").

"Our ambition is to meet global transportation needs through expanding our fleet with the latest eco-friendly, technologically advanced vessels, which are able to deliver exceptional service to our global client network. With our experienced management team and highly motivated employees, Tomini Shipping is ready to lead the way," says Imtiaz Shaikh, Chairman.

"The listing of Tomini on the NOTC is an exciting milestone. We believe that the broader exposure afforded by the NOTC will raise our visibility within the investment community and generate exposure of Tomini Shipping among institutional investors," says Nitin Mehta, CEO.

Tomini Shipping will continue to look for new investment and acquisition opportunities that fit the Company's existing business platform.

The company has 12 Ultramax dry bulk carriers on the water, in addition to three Kamsarmax newbuilding orders with Taizhou Koaun in China, with delivery in 2020 and 2021.

NOTC is an unregulated marketplace owned and managed by the Oslo Stock Exchange.

About Tomini Shipping

Tomini Shipping is a world-class ship owner and operator in the dry bulk segment and majority-owned by Imtiaz Mohammad Shaikh, which for more than 65 years has been involved in every aspect of the shipping market including ownership, technical management and manning. Commercial management of Tomini's fleet of modern vessels is handled through Alpina Chartering in Denmark, for the last 40 years, who are also partners. Tomini Shipping has received multiple industry awards, most recently being recognized by the Maritime Standard. The company's strategy focuses on being the most trusted partner in maritime services to their clients guided by their values and commitment to safety, corporate responsibility and sustainability. Further information about the company may be found online at https://tominishipping.com

© Scoop Media

