Greenpeace Welcomes Win For The Environment As Equinor Pulls Out Of Bight Oil Project

SYDNEY, Feb 25 2020 - Norwegian oil company Equinor has today announced it will abandon plans to drill in the Great Australian Bight because it is “not commercially competitive”.

“This is an incredible win for people power and nature - after years of relentless campaigning by coastal communities, Indigenous traditional owners, surfers, the seafood industry, tourism operators and other local businesses,” said David Ritter, CEO of Greenpeace Australia Pacific.

“Never doubt the power and determination of the Australian people.”

Equinor took over BP’s exploration licence to drill in deep waters 372km south of the Ceduna coast, but is now the latest fossil fuel company to pull out of drilling for oil in the Great Australian Bight, following BP’s withdrawal in 2016, Chevron’s exit in 2017, and Karoon Gas in 2019.

Santos, Murphy Oil and Bight Petroleum still have plans to drill in the Bight.

“The only way to protect coastal communities and the Great Australian Bight’s unique marine life is to rule out drilling permanently.”

“The world’s climate cannot afford to open disastrous new oil frontiers”.

“Extreme oil projects like this have no place in Australia’s waters, and Greenpeace will continue to fight to protect Australia’s wild whale sanctuary.”

“The Australian government should now impose a permanent moratorium on oil drilling in this precious marine wonderland.”

