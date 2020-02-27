CloserStill Media Launches Green World Asia, A Sustainability-focused Platform For Business

SINGAPORE, Feb 27, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - CloserStill Media is launching a new B2B event, Green World Asia, that will connect sustainability-driven innovations to senior decision-makers and their procurement chains from various industries. The show will focus on four key pillars across the exhibition showcase and conference programme: Utilities, Resources, Materials and Food Waste.

Green World Asia will debut at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore on November 18-19, 2020. The launch show is expected to attract over 5,000 industry delegates, featuring 100 exhibitors and 100 global expert speakers in a multi-stream conference programme over two days.

This expansion into the sustainability sector by CloserStill Media is driven by the global economic climate and an immense desire to help propel businesses, big and small, towards sustainable innovations and practices which result in commercial success for organisations, and the future of people & planet.

Green World Asia will serve as a practical access-to-market platform for organisations to connect, learn and be inspired by the vast possibilities of sustainable solutions. Visitors to Green World Asia can look forward to discovering the latest solutions that will address the challenges of creating sustainability-led practices whilst continuing to generate profit.

Commenting on the need for connecting organisations with vendors providing sustainable solutions, Green World Asia Co-founders James Murphy and Neil Halliday said, "Businesses are coming under immense pressure from internal and external stakeholders, to adopt green practices aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Many are struggling to get access to alternative solutions, or knowledge to build sustainability-driven strategies into the core of their business."

"We are launching Green World Asia as a free-to-attend tradeshow to eliminate any barriers keeping companies from accessing practical knowledge and sourcing options." they added.

Tom Peacock-Nazil, Founder of Seven Clean Seas, noted: "When it comes to sustainability, the world has needed less words and more action for decades. Finally, we are witnessing an upsurge in corporate responsibility and mass alignment of institutional capital to ESG principles. It's great to see many players from many sectors today who are focusing on sustainability, and Green World Asia as a platform is well positioned and timed to act as the catalyst for connecting them."

Innovation at the Heart of Sustainability

Participating at Green World Asia is Canada-based next-generation manufacturing and design company, ChopValue that turns used chopsticks into high-performance material for commercial and residential use. Mr. Felix Böck, founder and CEO of ChopValue said: "Participating in Green World Asia is a great opportunity for us to connect with business professionals in Asia and showcase the benefits of the circular economy versus linear economy."

Another confirmed exhibitor, David Ward, founder of The Nurturing Company elaborated: "We are extremely excited about being a part of Green World Asia with both Bambooloo and CanO Water. It is a great pivotal moment for the region with sustainability and the environment being given the needed consideration across the spectrum, especially with the sustainability-driven policy and budget announcements made by the Singapore government recently. Green World Asia will be a great showcase for us to Singapore business, the region and the rest of the world."

Strong Partner Networks

Green World Asia has already garnered positive attention in the sustainability landscape with multiple trade and media partners confirmed including: ASP, Circular Economy Asia, Circular Economy Club, Co-Creation Lab, Ecobahn, Eco-Business, Eco Film Festival Singapore, Engeco EnRupt, Green Is The New Black, Green In Future, Ocean Purpose Project, Orca Nation, Seven Clean Seas, The Incubation Network and Zero Waste SG.

Green World Asia is also a proud partner for The Liveability Challenge presented by Temasek Foundation, Eco-Business and Closed Loop Partners, and The Plastics Data Challenge by The Incubation Project.

Visitor registration will be open in July. Interested individuals can register for updates via the show website now.

Green World Asia 2020 will be held on 18 and 19 November at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore.

For more information, visit

www.greenworldasia.com

.

